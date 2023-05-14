Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. PannErgy Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PANNERGY   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
1140.00 HUF   -0.87%
01:57pPannergy : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01:57pPannergy : Treasury share transactions
PU
05/07Pannergy : Treasury share transactions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

05/14/2023 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 14 May 2023

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2023.04.28/8 of its General Meeting held on 28 April 2023, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average price

(number)

(HUF/share)

05.05.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

2000

1150,0

08.05.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

2000

1155,0

09.05.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

2000

1147,5

10.05.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

2000

1145,0

11.05.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

2000

1152,5

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 227 800 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 21,14% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 17:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PANNERGY NYRT.
01:57pPannergy : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01:57pPannergy : Treasury share transactions
PU
05/07Pannergy : Treasury share transactions
PU
05/07Pannergy : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
04/28Pannergy : Detailed description of the share repurchase program
PU
04/28Pannergy : Annual Report 2
PU
04/28Pannergy : Annual Report 1
PU
04/28PannErgy Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28PannErgy Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/21Pannergy : Record Amount of Heat Energy Produced in the Győr Geothermal System in 202..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 145 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net income 2022 1 310 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
Net Debt 2022 10 654 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 299 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart PANNERGY NYRT.
Duration : Period :
PannErgy Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
Attila Juhász Director
Lilla Martonfalvay Director
Katalin Gyimóthy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT.-13.31%51
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.75%157 746
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.55%81 140
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.9.10%80 569
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.54%79 981
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.50%75 100
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer