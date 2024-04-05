PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2023.04.28/8 of its General Meeting held on 28 April 2023, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.
date
description of the share
quantity
average price
(number)
(HUF/share)
28.03.2024
PannErgy ordinary share
5000
1427,0
02.04.2024
PannErgy ordinary share
5000
1422,8
03.04.2024
PannErgy ordinary share
5000
1430,2
04.04.2024
PannErgy ordinary share
4500
1440,9
Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 917 620 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 24,59% in total.
PannErgy Plc
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
PannErgy Nyrt. is engaged in the energy related utilization, exploration and sale of renewable geothermal energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates geothermal projects in Miskolc, Gyor, Szentlorinc and Berekfurdo, among others. The Company operates through two segments: Energy and Asset Management. The Energy segment includes member firms and activities focusing on energy production along with the activities supporting and serving energy investments. The Asset Management segment focuses primarily on the management of the properties in Csepel and Debrecen that are not necessary for the Energy segment directly. The Asset Management segment also includes the management and direction of the Company as a financial holding and a stock exchange issuer. The Company's subsidiaries include PMM Zrt., Kuala Kft., PannErgy Geotermikus Eromuvek Zrt., TT Geotermia Zrt., Miskolc Geotermia Zrt., Arrabona Geotermia Kft. and DoverDrill Melyfuro Kft. PMM Zrt.