EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 10 November 2020

PannErgy concluded a credit line agreement of HUF 1 billion for investment projects

PannErgy Nyrt. hereby informs capital market players that its member companies have concluded a credit line agreement of HUF 1 billion with UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.

As part of the credit line, development and expansion investments can be financed within the framework of the FGS Go! (NHP Hajrá) loan scheme launched by the National Bank of Hungary in April 2020. Loans which can be drawn down from the credit line have a term of close to 10 years with a maturity date of 30 June 2030. The loans will be denominated in forint with a fixed annual interest rate of 2.50%.

The Company intends to use the credit line for investments increasing the Company's profitability and the efficiency of thermal energy production or improve operational safety.

