PannErgy Nyrt.

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PannErgy : concluded a credit line agreement of HUF 1 billion for investment projects

11/11/2020 | 09:33am EST

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 10 November 2020

PannErgy concluded a credit line agreement of HUF 1 billion for investment projects

PannErgy Nyrt. hereby informs capital market players that its member companies have concluded a credit line agreement of HUF 1 billion with UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.

As part of the credit line, development and expansion investments can be financed within the framework of the FGS Go! (NHP Hajrá) loan scheme launched by the National Bank of Hungary in April 2020. Loans which can be drawn down from the credit line have a term of close to 10 years with a maturity date of 30 June 2030. The loans will be denominated in forint with a fixed annual interest rate of 2.50%.

The Company intends to use the credit line for investments increasing the Company's profitability and the efficiency of thermal energy production or improve operational safety.

PannErgy Plc.

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Nyrt.

VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em.

EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

Hungary

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

South Buda Business Park

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

Company registration number: 01-10-041618

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Phone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373

Financials
Sales 2019 5 648 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net income 2019 728 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net Debt 2019 9 318 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12 425 M 41,2 M 41,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,97x
EV / Sales 2019 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart PANNERGY NYRT.
Duration : Period :
PannErgy Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
Attila Juhász Director
Lilla Martonfalvay Director
Katalin Gyimóthy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT.-3.52%41
NEXTERA ENERGY24.73%148 870
ENEL S.P.A.13.84%96 604
IBERDROLA, S.A.20.48%80 042
ORSTED A/S54.06%71 991
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.59%71 491
