EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION
Budapest, 10 November 2020
PannErgy concluded a credit line agreement of HUF 1 billion for investment projects
PannErgy Nyrt. hereby informs capital market players that its member companies have concluded a credit line agreement of HUF 1 billion with UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.
As part of the credit line, development and expansion investments can be financed within the framework of the FGS Go! (NHP Hajrá) loan scheme launched by the National Bank of Hungary in April 2020. Loans which can be drawn down from the credit line have a term of close to 10 years with a maturity date of 30 June 2030. The loans will be denominated in forint with a fixed annual interest rate of 2.50%.
The Company intends to use the credit line for investments increasing the Company's profitability and the efficiency of thermal energy production or improve operational safety.
PannErgy Plc.
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
|
PannErgy Nyrt.
|
VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43
|
H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em.
|
EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377
|
Hungary
|
CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB
|
South Buda Business Park
|
HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005
|
Company registration number: 01-10-041618
|
EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005
|
Phone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373
|
