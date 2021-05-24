PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 24 May 2021

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2021.04.16/6 of its General Meeting held on 16 April 2021, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date description of the share quantity average (number) price (HUF/share) 14.05.2021 PannErgy ordinary share 2600 812,5 17.05.2021 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 822,2 18.05.2021 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 829,8 19.05.2021 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 819,9 20.05.2021 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 826,7

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 267 783 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 20,27% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.