PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2021.04.16/6 of its General Meeting held on 16 April 2021, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.
date
description of the share
quantity
average
(number)
price
(HUF/share)
28.05.2021
PannErgy ordinary share
4000
814,4
31.05.2021
PannErgy ordinary share
4000
823,1
01.06.2021
PannErgy ordinary share
4000
827,8
02.06.2021
PannErgy ordinary share
4000
826,9
03.06.2021
PannErgy ordinary share
4000
819,2
Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 303 783 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 20,44% in total.
PannErgy Plc
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
