    PANNERGY   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 06/18
818 HUF   -0.24%
PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

06/20/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 20 June 2021

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2021.04.16/6 of its General Meeting held on 16 April 2021, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average

(number)

price

(HUF/share)

11.06.2021

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

822,3

14.06.2021

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

822,2

15.06.2021

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

824,2

16.06.2021

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

823,8

17.06.2021

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

820,8

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 342 283 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 20,62% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 20 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 20:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
