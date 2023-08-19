Panorama Studios International Limited informed that Mr. Kapil M Purohit (ACS: 65336) has tendered his resignation from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Panorama Studios International Limited ("the Company") with effect from close of working hours of August 30, 2023 due to personal reasons. The noting of resignation will be taken and approved at the upcoming Board Meeting of the Company and the appointment of subsequent Company Secretary and Compliance Officer shall be intimated to the Stock Exchange in due course of time.