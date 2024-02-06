Panoramic Resources Limited(ASX:PAN) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index

Panoramic Resources Limited is an Australia-based nickel mining and exploration company. The Company operates the Savannah Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Operation in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. The Savannah deposits are sulphide-rich nickel, copper and cobalt orebodies hosted by the layered mafic- ultramafic Savannah intrusion, which is enveloped by aluminous metasediments and para-gneisses of the Tickalara Metamorphics. It is producing materials critical to the battery and electrification revolution, and the global shift towards renewable energy generation and transmission. Its products include nickel, copper and cobalt. Its nickel sulphide is used to make nickel metal, produce stainless steel and in the key battery ingredient, nickel sulphate. Its copper is used in a range of applications in many different industries. It exhibits the key innate properties of thermal stability and high energy density.

Sector Diversified Mining