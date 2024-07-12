Panoro Energy ASA - Announces Transactions Made Under the Company's Share Buyback Program

Oslo, 12 July 2024 - Panoro Energy ASA ("Panoro" or the "Company") (OSE: PEN)

initiated a share buyback program May 23, 2024 to repurchase up to NOK 100

million in value of the Company's common shares in open market transactions on

the OSE pursuant to an agreement with Arctic Securities AS.



For the period from and including 8 July through 12 July 2024, Panoro purchased

a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of NOK 33.7121 per share. The

transactions effected through the agreement with Arctic comprise all the

transactions effected by or on behalf of the Company during the period.



Transaction overview



+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|Date |Trading|Volume |Weighted average |Total daily

|

| |Venue | |share price (NOK)|transaction

value|

| | | | |(NOK)

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|08 July 2024 |OSE |5,000 |33.8500 |169,250

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|09 July 2024 |OSE |5,000 |33.7835 |168,918

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|10 July 2024 |OSE |5,000 |33.7339 |168,670

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|11 July 2024 |OSE |5,000 |33.2885 |166,443

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|12 July 2024 |OSE |5,000 |33.9046 |169,523

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|Period total |OSE |25,000 |33.7121 |842,804

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|Previously disclosed buy-buys|OSE |699,000|34.3541 |24,013,524

|

|under the programme | | | |

|

|(accumulated) | | | |

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+

|Program total |OSE |724,000|34.3320 |24,856,328

|

+-----------------------------+-------+-------+-----------------+-------------

----+



The issuer's holding of own shares: 724,000



Following the completion of the above transactions, Panoro owned a total of

724,000 of its own shares, corresponding to 0.62% of Panoro's share capital.



Appendix:



An overview of all transactions made under the Company's repurchase program

and its agreement with Arctic Securities that have been carried out during the

above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no



Contact information



For further information, please contact: investors@panoroenergy.com



About Panoro



Panoro Energy ASA is an independent exploration and production company based in

London and listed on the main board of the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker

PEN. Panoro holds production, exploration and development assets in Africa,

namely interests in Block-G, Block S and Block EG-01 offshore Equatorial Guinea,

the Dussafu Marin License offshore southern Gabon, the TPS operated assets, Sfax

Offshore Exploration Permit and Ras El Besh Concession, offshore Tunisia, and

onshore Technical Co-operation Permit 218 in South Africa.



Visit us at www.panoroenergy.com.



Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/panoro-energy)





