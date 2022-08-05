Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Panoro Energy ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEN   NO0010564701

PANORO ENERGY ASA

(PEN)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:04 2022-08-05 am EDT
27.74 NOK   -4.08%
02:51aPANORO ENERGY : Ex Dividend Date
PU
02:40aPanoro Energy - Ex Dividend Date
AQ
08/01Panoro Energy - Key Information On Dividend In Specie
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panoro Energy : Ex Dividend Date

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Panoro Energy - Ex Dividend Date

Oslo, 05 August 2022

Issuer: Panoro Energy ASA

Ex-dividend date: Today, 05 August 2022.

Relevant corporate action: In specie dividend distribution

This announcement is made pursuant to the Continuing Obligations of Euronext Oslo Børs.

Enquiries

investors@panoroenergy.com

About Panoro Energy

Panoro Energy ASA is an independent exploration and production company based in London and listed on the main board of the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker PEN. Panoro holds production, exploration and development assets in Africa, namely a producing interest in Block-G, offshore Equatorial Guinea, the Dussafu License offshore southern Gabon, the TPS operated assets, Sfax Offshore Exploration Permit and Ras El Besh Concession, offshore Tunisia and participation interest in an exploration Block 2B, offshore South Africa.

Visit us at www.panoroenergy.com

Follow us on Linkedin

Disclaimer

Panoro Energy ASA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 624 M 624 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 81,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,97 $
Average target price 4,79 $
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Andrew Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Qazi Qadeer Chief Financial Officer
Julien Guillaume Balkany Chairman
Richard Morton Technical Director
Alexandra A. Herger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANORO ENERGY ASA33.89%624
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.52%115 890
EOG RESOURCES, INC.12.37%60 686
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.16%59 982
CNOOC LIMITED20.42%58 682
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION110.38%56 657