Panoro Energy - Ex Dividend Date

Oslo, 05 August 2022

Issuer: Panoro Energy ASA

Ex-dividend date: Today, 05 August 2022.

Relevant corporate action: In specie dividend distribution

This announcement is made pursuant to the Continuing Obligations of Euronext Oslo Børs.

Enquiries

investors@panoroenergy.com

About Panoro Energy

Panoro Energy ASA is an independent exploration and production company based in London and listed on the main board of the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker PEN. Panoro holds production, exploration and development assets in Africa, namely a producing interest in Block-G, offshore Equatorial Guinea, the Dussafu License offshore southern Gabon, the TPS operated assets, Sfax Offshore Exploration Permit and Ras El Besh Concession, offshore Tunisia and participation interest in an exploration Block 2B, offshore South Africa.

Visit us at www.panoroenergy.com

Follow us on Linkedin