Panoro Energy - Ex Dividend Date
Oslo, 05 August 2022
Issuer: Panoro Energy ASA
Ex-dividend date: Today, 05 August 2022.
Relevant corporate action: In specie dividend distribution
This announcement is made pursuant to the Continuing Obligations of Euronext Oslo Børs.
Enquiries
investors@panoroenergy.com
About Panoro Energy
Panoro Energy ASA is an independent exploration and production company based in London and listed on the main board of the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker PEN. Panoro holds production, exploration and development assets in Africa, namely a producing interest in Block-G, offshore Equatorial Guinea, the Dussafu License offshore southern Gabon, the TPS operated assets, Sfax Offshore Exploration Permit and Ras El Besh Concession, offshore Tunisia and participation interest in an exploration Block 2B, offshore South Africa.
Visit us at www.panoroenergy.com
Follow us on Linkedin
Disclaimer
Panoro Energy ASA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:11 UTC.