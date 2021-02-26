Log in
PANORO ENERGY ASA

PANORO ENERGY ASA

(PEN)
News 
Press Releases

Panoro Energy : Tullow Oil reaches $1.7 billion reserve-based loan agreement with banks

02/26/2021 | 03:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks at a Tullow Oil explorational drilling site in Lokichar

(Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it has agreed to a new reserve-based loan of about $1.7 billion with its banks, taking its liquidity to roughly $900 million, including free cash and available debt.

The oil and gas company, which has been in talks with creditors, including bond holders to fend off a potential cash crunch due to falling oil demand, said the loan was reduced from approximately $1.8 billion based on six months of production and disposal of some assets to Norwegian energy firm Panoro.

Tullow in September had raised the prospect of a potential cash crunch at a debt covenant test in January, and last month said lenders agreed to extend talks about a reserve-based loan, which are typically secured against a borrower's oil and gas reserves, to February.

The London-listed company said that it was confident of reaching an agreement with creditors in the first half of this year to refinance its debt. Tullow had net debt of $2.4 billion at the end of 2020.

It has revamped its business to focus on squeezing its offshore fields in Ghana and shedding some of its other assets, and in January said it expects operating cash flow to reach $500 million in 2021 if oil prices stay above $50 a barrel.

The company, with a market capital of roughly 626 million pounds ($872 million) as of its stock's last close, said it expects lenders to review the reserve-based loan in September again.

($1 = 0.7179 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
PANORO ENERGY ASA -4.76% 20 Real-time Quote.35.83%
TULLOW OIL PLC 0.60% 44.0812 Delayed Quote.48.34%
03:15aPANORO ENERGY : Tullow Oil reaches $1.7 billion reserve-based loan agreement wit..
RE
02/25PANORO ENERGY : 2020 Year end Trading statement and operational update
AQ
02/22PANORO ENERGY : Centurion Law Group Advises Panoro Energy on Its Acquisition of ..
AQ
02/22PANORO ENERGY : Centurion Law Group Advises Panoro Energy on Its Acquisition of ..
AQ
02/18PANORO ENERGY : Update to Financial Calendar and Invitation to 4Q 2020 Trading a..
AQ
02/17PANORO ENERGY : Voting proxies in connection with egm
AQ
02/17PANORO ENERGY : CEO to present at SB1 Markets 2021 Digital Energy Conference
AQ
02/11PANORO ENERGY : Updated Share Capital
AQ
02/10PANORO ENERGY : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 March 2021
AQ
02/10PANORO ENERGY : Up 12% After Raising $70 Million In Private Placement
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,5 M - -
Net income 2020 7,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 188 M 190 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart PANORO ENERGY ASA
Duration : Period :
Panoro Energy ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANORO ENERGY ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,76 $
Last Close Price 2,47 $
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Andrew Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Qazi Qadeer Chief Financial Officer
Julien Guillaume Balkany Chairman
Richard Morton Technical Director
Alexandra A. Herger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANORO ENERGY ASA35.83%190
CONOCOPHILLIPS32.61%71 842
CNOOC LIMITED37.33%56 775
EOG RESOURCES, INC.41.55%41 181
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED15.72%33 533
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY31.76%32 272
