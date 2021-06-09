Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Panoro Energy ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEN   NO0010564701

PANORO ENERGY ASA

(PEN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 06/09 08:30:40 am
20.95 NOK   +2.70%
08:13aPANORO ENERGY  : Completion of Gabon Acquisition
PU
07:31aPANORO ENERGY  : Completion of Gabon Acquisition
AQ
05/28PANORO ENERGY : Grant of Share Options
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panoro Energy : Completion of Gabon Acquisition

06/09/2021 | 08:13am EDT
Oslo, 9 June 2021 - Panoro Energy ASA ("Panoro") is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of an additional 10% working interest in Dussafu Marin permit, offshore Gabon, by its subsidiary Pan-Petroleum Gabon B.V. ("Panoro-Gabon") from a subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc. Following the completion, Panoro-Gabon holds a 17.4997% non-operated working interest in Dussafu Marin permit.

John Hamilton CEO of Panoro said: "We are extremely pleased to have completed the acquisition of an additional 10% working interest in the Dussafu Marin permit, offshore Gabon. This increased participation is consistent with Panoro's strategy to expand in Gabon, where we see significant opportunities to achieve our ambitious in-country growth objectives. We look forward to continue to work with our partners BWE, GOC, and the Republic of Gabon."

The completion consideration for this transaction is USD 39 million following customary adjustments. In addition, completion of this acquisition satisfies the condition, under the sale and purchase agreement relating to the acquisition of Tullow Equatorial Guinea Limited (now named Panoro Equatorial Guinea Limited) in March 2021, for the payment by Panoro of USD 5 million of Deferred Consideration. The payments have been funded by a drawdown of USD 35 million under the USD 90 million debt facility, arranged by Trafigura and with the Mauritius Commercial Bank as mandated lead arranger and facility agent, and the balance from equity funds.

Enquiries

John Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer
Qazi Qadeer, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 203 405 1060
Email: investors@panoroenergy.com

About Panoro Energy

Panoro Energy ASA is an independent exploration and production company based in London and listed on the main board of the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker PEN. Panoro holds production, exploration and development assets in Africa, namely a producing interest in Block-G, offshore Equatorial Guinea, the Dussafu License offshore southern Gabon, OML 113 offshore western Nigeria (held-for-sale, subject to completion), the TPS operated assets, Sfax Offshore Exploration Permit and Ras El Besh Concession, offshore Tunisia and participation interest in an exploration Block 2B, offshore South Africa.

Visit us atwww.panoroenergy.com
Follow us onLinkedin


Disclaimer

Panoro Energy ASA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 M - -
Net income 2021 39,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart PANORO ENERGY ASA
Duration : Period :
Panoro Energy ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANORO ENERGY ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,82 $
Last Close Price 2,47 $
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Andrew Hamilton Chief Executive Officer
Qazi Qadeer Chief Financial Officer
Julien Guillaume Balkany Chairman
Richard Morton Technical Director
Alexandra A. Herger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANORO ENERGY ASA31.95%279
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.21%81 599
EOG RESOURCES, INC.75.24%51 001
CNOOC LIMITED21.45%50 402
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.23%44 737
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY48.78%41 335