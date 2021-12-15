Panoro Minerals : December 15, 2021Panoro Minerals Announces Transfer of Land to Cochapata Community, Cotabambas Copper Project, Peru View PDF

Panoro Minerals Announces Transfer of Land to Cochapata Community,

Cotabambas Copper Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, B.C., December 15, 2021 - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM,

OTCQB: POROF) ("Panoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transfer of a land package to the Community of Cochapata ("Cochapata" or "the "Community"). The Community is located nearby the Cotabambas Copper Project in the Apurimac Region of Peru. The 4.1 hectare land package was acquired by the Company for Cochapata in November of 2018. Since the acquisition, the Company has worked with the Community to subdivide and register the land parcel into individual lots. During October and November 2021, the community completed a process to define the distribution of the subdivided lots between families of the Cochapata Community and on December 2, 2021, the Community hosted a ceremony for the completion of the land distribution to the families. The completion of this important objective is a key part of the framework of agreements completed with Cochapata.

Luquman Shaheen, President & CEO of Panoro Minerals states, "We are very pleased to be part of and to support the vision of community leaders, to develop the community for the benefit of future generations. Panorois proud to participate and support these initiatives for the communities around the Cotabambas Project. The completion of this land transfer is in addition to a similar transfer completed in October 2013 for the Ccalla Community at the Cotabambas Project. In 2013 Panoro acquired and transferred a land package to the Ccalla Community located in Anta, Peru, approximately 32 km from the Cotabambas Projects and 19 km west of the City of Cusco. The completion of this and previous community land transfer agreements, together with the recently announced transaction for the Antilla Project demonstrate Panoro's ability to advance the CotabambasProject to the benefit of all stakeholders."

Panoro Minerals is completing work plans, budgets and schedules to commence the Prefeasibility Study for the Cotabambas project in Q1 2022.

About Panoro

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru-focused copper development company. The Company is advancing its flagship Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project located in the strategically important area of southern Peru.

The Company's objective is to complete a Prefeasibility study in 2023 with work programs commencing in Q1 2022. The prefeasibility studies will be funded by the proceeds from the recently announced Antilla transaction and previous transactions with Wheaton Precious Metals, Hudbay Minerals and others.

At the Cotabambas Project, the Company will first focus on delineating resource growth potential and optimizing metallurgical recoveries. These objectives are expected to further enhance the project economics as part of the Prefeasibility studies during 2022 and 2023. Exploration and step-out drilling from 2017, 2018 and 2019 have already identified the potential for both oxide and sulphide resource growth.

Summary of Cotabambas Project Resources

Project Resource Million Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) CuEq Classification Tonnes % Cotabambas1 Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 0.59 Cu/Au/Ag Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 0.44 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech

1. Cotabambas Project, Apurimac, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, amec foster wheeler and Moose Mountain Technical Services, 22 September 2015

A PEA has been completed for the Cotabambas Project, the key results are summarized below: