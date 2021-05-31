Panoro Minerals : Earnings Document

Results of Operations............................................................................................................
8
Quarterly Update for the Three Months
Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Background & Date
The Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Panoro Minerals Ltd. ("Panoro" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021") and March 31, 2020 ("Q1 2020"), and the Company's audited financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("fiscal 2020"), as filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website. This report has been dated as at May 27, 2021, and was approved by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2021.
The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "PML", the Junior Board of the Bolsa de Valores de Lima ("PML" - Lima Stock Exchange), ("POROF" on the OTCQB in the United States) and ("PZM" on the Frankfurt Exchange).
Additional Sources of Information
For a complete understanding of the Company's business environment, risks and uncertainties and the effect of accounting estimates on its results of operations and financial condition, this MD&A should be read together with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the 2020 Annual Information Form, 2020 Management Information Circular, Material Change Reports, press releases, and the Company's technical reports, all of which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.comor on the Company's website www.panoro.com.
Currency
All dollar amounts set forth in the tables and financial section of this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars and referred to as "$" and financial information is prepared and recorded under IFRS unless otherwise specifically indicated. There are also references in this MD&A to Perúvian Nuevo Soles ("S/.") and United States dollars ("US"). On March 31, 2021, the closing rate for one Canadian dollar in S/. was C$1.00 = S/. 2.9878, and the closing rate for one Canadian dollar in USD was C$1.00 = US$0.7952 as reported by the Bank of Canada.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Information and
statements contained in this Management Discussion and Analysis Quarterly Update ("MD&A") that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and involve risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking information and statements contained in MD&A include information and statements with respect to:
Acceleration of payments by Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton Metals") to match third party financing by Panoro targeted for exploration at the Cotabambas Project
Payment by Wheaton Metals of US$140 million in installments
Mineral resource estimates and assumptions
The PEAs on the Cotabambas and Antilla Projects, including, but not limited to, base-case parameters and assumptions, forecasts of net present value, internal rate of return and payback
Copper concentrate grades from the Antilla and Cotabambas Projects
Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed in this MD&A in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information and statements. You are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions concerning: metal prices and by-product credits; cut-off grades; short and long term power prices; processing recovery rates; mine plans and production scheduling; process and infrastructure design and implementation; accuracy of the estimation of operating and capital costs; applicable tax and royalty rates; open-pit design; accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and reserve and resource modeling; reliability of sampling and assay data; representativeness of mineralization; accuracy of metallurgical test work; and amenability of upgrading and blending mineralization.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and are included in all of the Company's documents filed on SEDAR and available on the Company's website. Items referred to in this MD&A may include forward-looking statements related to:
risks relating to metal price fluctuations;
risks relating to estimates of mineral resources, production, capital and operating costs, decommissioning or reclamation expenses, proving to be inaccurate;
the inherent operational risks associated with mining and mineral exploration, development, mine construction and operating activities, many of which are beyond Panoro's control;
risks relating to Panoro's ability to enforce Panoro's legal rights under permits or licenses or risk that Panoro's will become subject to litigation or arbitration that has an adverse outcome;
risks relating to Panoro's projects being in Perú, including political, economic and regulatory instability;
risks relating to the uncertainty of applications to obtain, extend or renew licenses and permits;
risks relating to potential challenges to Panoro's right to explore and/or develop its projects;
risks relating to mineral resource estimates being based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual circumstances;
risks relating to Panoro's operations being subject to environmental and remediation requirements, which may increase the cost of doing business and restrict Panoro's operations;
risks relating to being adversely affected by environmental, safety and regulatory risks, including increased regulatory burdens or delays and changes of law;
risks relating to inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance;
risks relating to the fact that Panoro's properties are not yet in commercial production;
risks relating to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and tax rates;
risks relating to Panoro's ability to raise funding to continue its exploration, development and mining activities; and
Risks related to Covid-19 and the impact on the world's economy.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this MD&A has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Luis Vela, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Vela is responsible for the preparation and/or verification of the technical disclosure in this document unless otherwise noted.
Description of Business
Panoro holds a portfolio of ten mineral properties in Perú of which two, the Cotabambas and Antilla projects, are at an advanced stage of exploration and make up the core concession blocks for the Company.
Q1 2021 Activities and Highlights
Field activity was suspended temporarily at various times during the 2020-2021 exploration period at Humamantata in accordance with Perúvian Covid-19 regulations and other factors beyond the control of the Company.
In June 2020 the Company entered into an agreement for sale of the Cochasayhuas Gold Project to Mintania S.A.C. ("Mintania") of Perú for a total of US$2.45 million to be paid in instalments, plus a 5% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR") for 15 years from the commencement of commercial production.
The initial US$450,000 payment was received in June 2020, with a payment of US$500,000 to be received in June 2021 pursuant to the agreement for sale.
In Q1 2021 the twelfth payment of $947,325 (US$750,000) was received from Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton Metals") , pursuant to the Precious Metals Purchase Agreement ("PMPA"), bringing the total received under the Early Deposit US$10.75 million. An additional US$3.25 million is payable by Wheaton Metals to the Company in semi- annual payments to fiscal 2023, if the Company continues to meet the terms of the PMPA.
The Company has funding in place to weather the current headwinds being encountered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Panoro's corporate and operations are funded through its financing arrangement with Wheaton Metals. Exploration at the Humamantata project plus management fees to Panoro in Peru are being funded by the Company's partner JOGMEC. Milestone payments to be received from Hudbay when Holes 1, 5 and 10 have drilled at the Kusiorcco Project will be directed towards exploration at the Cotabambas Project.
The Company is pursuing additional strategic financing alternatives for the Antilla, Promesa and Anyo Projects and the two gold projects, Sancapampa and Morosayhuas.
Humamantata Exploration Activities
Exploration at the Humamantata property has identified four exploration targets exposing attractive features of Cu, Au, Ag mineralization have been found and there is evidence that copper porphyry stock could be hidden under the lithocap sediments.
Two areas with features of porphyry copper mineralization, Targets 1, 2 and 4, are located approximately 4 kilometers (km) apart and will be the subject of a proposed drilling program. Panoro and its joint venture partner, JOGMEC, completed geophysical surveys over approximately 1200 hectares of the 3600 hectares of mineral concessions of the Humamantata Projects. A total of 53 km of Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys and 55 km of Magnetometric ("Mag") Surveys were completed in December 2020 on the north side of the property with a line
