Panoro Minerals : Earnings Document

Quarterly Update for the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Background & Date

The Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Panoro Minerals Ltd. ("Panoro" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021") and March 31, 2020 ("Q1 2020"), and the Company's audited financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("fiscal 2020"), as filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website. This report has been dated as at May 27, 2021, and was approved by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2021.

The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "PML", the Junior Board of the Bolsa de Valores de Lima ("PML" - Lima Stock Exchange), ("POROF" on the OTCQB in the United States) and ("PZM" on the Frankfurt Exchange).

Additional Sources of Information

For a complete understanding of the Company's business environment, risks and uncertainties and the effect of accounting estimates on its results of operations and financial condition, this MD&A should be read together with the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the 2020 Annual Information Form, 2020 Management Information Circular, Material Change Reports, press releases, and the Company's technical reports, all of which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.comor on the Company's website www.panoro.com.

Currency

All dollar amounts set forth in the tables and financial section of this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars and referred to as "$" and financial information is prepared and recorded under IFRS unless otherwise specifically indicated. There are also references in this MD&A to Perúvian Nuevo Soles ("S/.") and United States dollars ("US"). On March 31, 2021, the closing rate for one Canadian dollar in S/. was C$1.00 = S/. 2.9878, and the closing rate for one Canadian dollar in USD was C$1.00 = US$0.7952 as reported by the Bank of Canada.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Information and

statements contained in this Management Discussion and Analysis Quarterly Update ("MD&A") that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and involve risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking information and statements contained in MD&A include information and statements with respect to: