Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management January 26, 2024 at 10 am



New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Jakke Vyyryläinen becomes CEO of Oscar Software

Jakke Vyyryläinen (b. 1976), engineer, eMBA, has been appointed as the new CEO of Oscar Software, Panostaja's investment target. Vyyryläinen will assume the duties of CEO by the end of May.

Jakke Vyyryläinen has long and diverse experience in management positions in software companies, especially in the field of ERP systems. Before joining Oscar Software, Vyyryläinen worked as Director of Industrial and Wholesale Trade at Lemonsoft Oyj. Prior to this, Vyyryläinen has worked e.g. Sales and Account Director at Lemonsoft Oy, Director of Sales and Business Development at HappyOrNot Oy, and in Sales and Business Management positions at Visma Software Oy.

Panostaja announced on September 7, 2023 that Oscar Software's CEO Mika Yletyinen will leave his position. The company's interim CEO is Markku Virtanen, Chief Strategy Officer.

