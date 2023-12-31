Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TP

Panostaja Oyj is a Finland-based investment company, which together with its group enterprises forms a conglomerate, which primary market is Finland. The Company's portfolio comprises: Grano Oy within digital and printing services area; dealership KL-Varaosat Oy, which delivers parts for Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volvo cars; Selog Oy, a ceiling material wholesaler; Suomen Helakeskus Oy, engaged in import of and services related to fixtures and fittings; Megaklinikka Oy, a provider of oral health care services; Heatmasters Oy, a metal heat treatment services and equipment provider; Oscar Software Group Oy, a software service company specialized in the development of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and various business services, as well as CoreHW, which offers design services within radio frequency integrated circuit sector.