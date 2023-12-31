Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TP

Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions December 29, 2023 at 15:30 pm.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pääkkönen Tarja
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Initial Notification
Reference number: 47084/5/4
Issuer
Name: Panostaja Oyj
LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2023-12-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009800379
Volume: 56 500
Unit price: 0.4414 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 56 500
Volume weighted average price: 0.4414 Euro

PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/

Attachments

