Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TP
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions
Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions December 29, 2023 at 15:30 pm.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Pääkkönen Tarja
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|47084/5/4
|Issuer
|Name:
|Panostaja Oyj
|LEI:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2023-12-28
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009800379
|Volume:
|56 500
|Unit price:
|0.4414 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|56 500
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.4414 Euro
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Panostaja Oyj published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2023 09:50:42 UTC.