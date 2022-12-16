Advanced search
    PNA1V   FI0009800379

PANOSTAJA OYJ

(PNA1V)
2022-12-16
0.6180 EUR   -1.90%
Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TT

12/16/2022 | 09:31am EST
Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions December 16, 2022 at 16:30 pm.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Tommila, Tapio 
Position:Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20221216111141_28
   
Issuer
Name:Panostaja Oyj
LEI:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2022-12-16
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009800379
 
Volume:12 443
Unit price:0,00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:12 443
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro

PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/


Financials
Sales 2022 139 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2022 2,30 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net Debt 2022 37,8 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 33,2 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 249
Free-Float 50,8%
Managers and Directors
Tapio Olavi Tommila Chief Executive Officer
Antti Kauppila Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Antero Ala-Mello Chairman
Niko Skyttä Investment Director
Eero Juhani Eriksson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANOSTAJA OYJ-13.93%35
EQT AB (PUBL)-52.01%27 209
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-43.35%24 063
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-34.50%2 495
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-15.22%2 213
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-61.05%1 932