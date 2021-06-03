Panostaja Oyj : Half Year Report Q2 2021

Net sales increased in two of the six segments. Net sales for the Group as a whole weakened by 9% to MEUR 73.0 (MEUR 80.0).

In the review period, Panostaja made an agreement on selling the share capital of Suomen Helakeskus Oy to HTF Group Oy. Panostaja Group recorded a sales loss of about MEUR 1.0 for the trade.

Net sales increased in two of the six segments. Net sales for the Group as a whole weakened by 7% to MEUR 36.3 (MEUR 39.1).

PANOSTAJA Half-year Report Q2 3

CEO Tapio Tommila:

"During the three-month review period, the total net sales of the segments dropped by 7% from the reference period. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic remained clearly evident in each segment's operating environment and net sales continued to decline, especially for Carrot and CoreHW. Grano's net sales, too, were 6% lower than in the reference period. On the other hand, Hygga continued its strong increase in net sales as a result of the outsourcing services provided in Helsinki. Due to the decline in net sales, EBIT for the review period weakened from the reference period to MEUR -0.5 (MEUR 0.9).

Panostaja affiliate Gugguu's abnormal financial period for 2021 ended during the review period in March. Over the course of the past financial period, Gugguu increased its net sales to MEUR 4.6 and continued its active development efforts aiming for internationalization. Among other things, the company developed international online trade and opened local websites for target countries. During the year, Gugguu also conducted an international market survey and initiated active digital and influencer marketing efforts in the target countries and Finland. The product categories were also further expanded.

The corporate acquisitions market remained active in the period under review, and the availability of new opportunities has been high. During the period under review, we also sold the entire share capital of Suomen Helakeskus Oy to HTF Group Oy. Panostaja has been the owner of Suomen Helakeskus for a long time, and this divestment is in line with our strategy and supports the goal of actively developing our portfolio.

The impacts of the, so far, year-long coronavirus pandemic persisted through the past review period. The easing of the pandemic after the review period has resulted in increased activity and an improved outlook for Grano, for example."

