PANTAFLIX AG: Anti-war film THE TIGER to be released on Amazon Prime in 2025

Munich, 27 February 2024. PANTALEON Films, a wholly owned film production subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), is in post-production on the anti-war film THE TIGER (working title) for Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2025.



Abstract THE TIGER

Eastern Front, 1943: The five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission far behind the fiercely contested front line. As they make their way through no-man's-land, the soldiers not only get deeper and deeper into enemy territory but also have to face their own fears and abysses. Fueled by the Wehrmacht's methamphetamine, their mission increasingly becomes a journey into the heart of darkness ...

The gripping anti-war film THE TIGER is a PANTALEON Films production for Amazon Prime Video, directed by Dennis Gansel. Producers are Frank Kusche and Dan Maag. The leading roles are played by David Schütter, Laurence Rupp, Leonard Kunz, Sebastian Urzendowsky, Yoran Leicher, Tilman Strauß, and André M. Hennicke.



Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG: "The production of THE TIGER with director Dennis Gansel and his impressive cast once again underlines PANTAFLIX's ability to realize demanding and challenging material. Following two seasons of YOU ARE WANTED, we are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video."



About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX Group is an entertainment company with a strong focus on AI (Artificial Intelligence). With over a decade of experience producing successful movies and series at PANTALEON Films and an expert team creating AI-generated content at STORYBOOK STUDIOS, PANTAFLIX is uniquely positioned for cutting-edge, modern entertainment. With offices in Munich and Berlin, PANTAFLIX Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Sky, Netflix, Degeto, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. PANTAFLIX AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

