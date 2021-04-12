Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Pantaflix AG    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PANTAFLIX AG: DOK.fest Munich to start on May 5, 2021, with PANTAFLIX streaming technology

04/12/2021 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich, April 12, 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) has won DOK.fest Munich as a new professional user for its cloud-based streaming technology.

DOK.fest is one of the largest documentary film festivals in Europe. Last year it showed 121 films from 42 countries to more than 75,000 viewers - due to the limiting Corona pandemic restrictions as an online-only event.

Film fans should not miss out on outstanding and relevant documentaries in 2021 either. From May 5 to 23, 2021, DOK.fest Munich will show 130 films on the digital screen. This is made possible by the innovative PANTAFLIX streaming technology.

As a customised video-on-demand player, it integrates seamlessly into the DOK.fest Munich website. In this way, the website becomes a virtual festival centre: here, visitors and accredited guests can comfortably follow the entire programme. And this includes not only the films alone. Thanks to PANTAFLIX, the opening ceremony, numerous (live) film discussions with directors and protagonists, award ceremonies, industry events at DOK.forum and much more can also be followed.

Whether on TV via Chromecast and Airplay or on mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets. As part of the BR kinokino audience award, viewers even have the opportunity to digitally rate the films they see and vote on them directly. In this way, PANTAFLIX enables more interaction during the festival and greater audience involvement.

'Films need viewers. In times when cinemas have to stay closed, we want to give great documentary productions a platform together with DOK.fest Munich. To this end, we have created a digital ecosystem with a seamless embedding of technology and new interactive functions that comes very close to the magic of a presence event. This is how we bring filmmakers and film fans close together, even in times of distance,' says Rainer Knebel, CTO of PANTAFLIX AG.

'We are very much looking forward to and about the cooperation with PANTAFLIX. The company is the perfect partner for DOK.fest München 2021 @home, it has already proven at other festivals and of course with its own online offer to provide a technical platform at the highest level. Together we will develop a customised solution that is fully oriented towards the needs of festival visitors and accredited industry guests,' says Daniel Sponsel, festival director of DOK.fest Munich.

Download press release

Disclaimer

Pantaflix AG published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PANTAFLIX AG
05:15aPANTAFLIX AG : DOK.fest Munich to start on May 5, 2021, with PANTAFLIX streaming..
PU
05:03aPRESS RELEASE  : PANTAFLIX AG: DOK.fest Munich to start on May 5, 2021, with PAN..
DJ
05:03aPANTAFLIX AG : DOK.fest Munich to start on May 5, 2021, with PANTAFLIX streaming..
EQ
04/01PANTAFLIX  : Studios expands management with Sebastian Lang
PU
04/01PRESS RELEASE  : PANTAFLIX Studios expands management with Sebastian Lang
DJ
04/01PANTAFLIX  : Studios expands management with Sebastian Lang
EQ
03/22PANTAFLIX AG : Jared Leistner is the new Creative Director at Creative Cosmos 15
PU
02/25PRESS RELEASE  : PANTAFLIX Studios successfully completes filming of the second ..
DJ
02/25PANTAFLIX  : Studios successfully completes filming of the second season of the ..
EQ
2020PANTAFLIX AG : Süddeutsche Zeitung, PANTAFLIX and Studio57 start digital TVoD-Po..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,1 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net income 2020 -4,00 M -4,76 M -4,76 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 29,4 M 29,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart PANTAFLIX AG
Duration : Period :
Pantaflix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTAFLIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,90 €
Last Close Price 1,47 €
Spread / Highest target 98,0%
Spread / Average Target 98,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Paalzow Chief Executive Officer
Eerik Budarz Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Boris Machura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thilo Schlüter Chief Operating Officer
Marc Schönberger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG37.56%29
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-14.17%17 006
TOHO CO., LTD.8.05%7 611
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-29.49%6 152
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-0.09%4 436
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.9.87%3 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ