PANTAFLIX AG: DOK.fest Munich to start on May 5, 2021, with PANTAFLIX streaming technology

Munich, April 12, 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) has won DOK.fest Munich as a new professional user for its cloud-based streaming technology.

DOK.fest is one of the largest documentary film festivals in Europe. Last year it showed 121 films from 42 countries to more than 75,000 viewers - due to the limiting Corona pandemic restrictions as an online-only event.

Film fans should not miss out on outstanding and relevant documentaries in 2021 either. From May 5 to 23, 2021, DOK.fest Munich will show 130 films on the digital screen. This is made possible by the innovative PANTAFLIX streaming technology.

As a customised video-on-demand player, it integrates seamlessly into the DOK.fest Munich website. In this way, the website becomes a virtual festival centre: here, visitors and accredited guests can comfortably follow the entire programme. And this includes not only the films alone. Thanks to PANTAFLIX, the opening ceremony, numerous (live) film discussions with directors and protagonists, award ceremonies, industry events at DOK.forum and much more can also be followed.

Whether on TV via Chromecast and Airplay or on mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets. As part of the BR kinokino audience award, viewers even have the opportunity to digitally rate the films they see and vote on them directly. In this way, PANTAFLIX enables more interaction during the festival and greater audience involvement.

'Films need viewers. In times when cinemas have to stay closed, we want to give great documentary productions a platform together with DOK.fest Munich. To this end, we have created a digital ecosystem with a seamless embedding of technology and new interactive functions that comes very close to the magic of a presence event. This is how we bring filmmakers and film fans close together, even in times of distance,' says Rainer Knebel, CTO of PANTAFLIX AG.

'We are very much looking forward to and about the cooperation with PANTAFLIX. The company is the perfect partner for DOK.fest München 2021 @home, it has already proven at other festivals and of course with its own online offer to provide a technical platform at the highest level. Together we will develop a customised solution that is fully oriented towards the needs of festival visitors and accredited industry guests,' says Daniel Sponsel, festival director of DOK.fest Munich.

