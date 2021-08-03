Log in
    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
PANTAFLIX AG: Stephanie Schettler-Köhler strenghtens the Management Board as COO

08/03/2021 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PANTAFLIX AG: Stephanie Schettler-Köhler strenghtens the Management Board as COO

03.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG: Stephanie Schettler-Köhler strenghtens the Management Board as COO


Munich, August 03, 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) announces that the Company's Supervisory Board, at its meeting yesterday, appointed Stephanie Schettler-Köhler to the Management Board for a period of three years as of August 02, 2021. As the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Stephanie Schettler-Köhler will be responsible for the Film and Series division within PANTALEON Films, Finance, HR and Legal. She also takes over the responsibilities of Eerik Budarz, who leaves PANTAFLIX AG at his own request to pursue new professional challenges. The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to expressly thank Mr. Budarz for his services. In the future, the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG will consist of Nicolas Paalzow (CEO) and Stephanie Schettler-Köhler (COO).

After studying media technology and electronic media, Stephanie Schettler-Köhler began her career as a freelance production employee in several film productions and moved to PANTALEON Films GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG, as an executive assistant as early as 2011. Through several positions, including project manager and authorized signatory, she was already responsible for large parts of the operational business of PANTAFLIX AG and its subsidiaries since 2014 and led numerous projects to success. She was also Managing Director of PANTALEON Films GmbH since 2018.

"I am very excited about the new challenge. With PANTAFLIX, we are operating in a dynamically growing entertainment market. I would like to help ensure that all our divisions can sustainably exploit this market potential in the long term and in a way that adds value to the Company," says Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, COO of PANTAFLIX AG.

"I couldn't ask for a better COO at my side. Stephanie Schettler-Köhler has already been accompanying the fortunes of PANTAFLIX AG for more than ten years and has helped to build up PANTALEON Films as a woman from the very start. I am sure that she will make an important contribution with her profound know-how to successfully orienting our Company for the future. I would like to thank Eerik Budarz for his excellent performance over the past years and wish him only the very best for his professional and private future," says Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG.

"Stephanie Schettler-Köhler combines all the requirements we are looking for in the COO position. The combination of international networking, excellent industry knowledge and many years of experience in the Company makes her the ideal candidate. Together with all employees, we want to take another step in the Company's development and bring PANTAFLIX's potential to its fullest. In addition, on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Eerik Budarz for his commitment and wish him all the best for the future," says Marcus Machura, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PANTAFLIX AG.


About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 and the entertainment-as-a-service provider PANTAFLIX Technologies is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com, www.pantaflix.com and www.pantaflixtechnologies.com.


PANTAFLIX Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: crossalliance.com


PANTAFLIX Media Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Jens Jüttner
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-mail: jj@crossalliance.de
Website: crossalliance.com


03.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1223408

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1223408  03.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223408&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
