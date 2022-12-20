Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pantaflix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06:01 2022-12-20 am EST
0.9000 EUR   -2.70%
0.9000 EUR   -2.70%
06:02aPANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022
EQ
09/27Pantaflix AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/27PANTAFLIX AG presents half-year report
EQ
PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022

12/20/2022 | 06:02am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022

20-Dec-2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022

Munich, 20 December 2022. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today adjusted the forecast for the full year 2022 based on current information and expectations for the business development. The main reasons for the adjustment of the sales and earnings forecast are the negative effects of a further deterioration of the macroeconomic environment and the related lower project volumes in the subsidiaries as well as project postponements to the financial year 2023. In addition, the earnings development is burdened by necessary special write-offs on film and series developments in the current financial year.

After assessing the impact of these effects, which were not foreseeable at the time of publication of the full-year forecast, the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG now expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 18.0 million to EUR 19.0 million (previously: at least EUR 22.0 million), total operating performance of at least EUR 21 million, and EBIT in the range of EUR -7.0 million to EUR -6.5 million (previously: EUR -4.5 million to EUR -2.5 million) for the 2022 financial year. For the financial year 2023, the PANTAFLIX Group continues to plan for a significant increase in revenue compared to the current financial year.

 

20 December 2022

The Management Board



Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de

 

 

20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1517727

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1517727  20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
