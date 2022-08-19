Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pantaflix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-18 am EDT
1.170 EUR    0.00%
PANTAFLIX AG plans capital increase in kind of EUR 427,350.00

08/19/2022 | 07:33am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
PANTAFLIX AG plans capital increase in kind of EUR 427,350.00

19-Aug-2022 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG plans capital increase in kind of EUR 427,350.00 

Munich, 19 August 2022. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 ) has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company by EUR 427,350.00 by using the authorised capital 2022 by issuing 427,350 new no-par value bearer shares against a non-cash contribution in the amount of EUR 500,000.00 which exists against the Company in connection with the remuneration of services relating to a film production. As far as the contribution value of the contribution in kind exceeds the issue amount of the shares granted for this purpose, the difference shall be transferred to the capital reserve of the Company.


19 August 2022

The Management Board

 

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de

19-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1424047

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1424047  19-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25,6 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2022 -4,10 M -4,16 M -4,16 M
Net Debt 2022 3,00 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 100%
Chart PANTAFLIX AG
Duration : Period :
Pantaflix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTAFLIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,17 €
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Paalzow Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Boris Machura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephanie Schettler-Köhler Chief Operating Officer
Marc Schönberger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klemens Hallmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG-6.02%24
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-48.43%8 135
TOHO COMPANY LTD11.88%7 192
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.73%4 136
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-18.27%2 881
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-14.08%2 098