PANTAFLIX AG plans capital increase in kind of EUR 427,350.00
Munich, 19 August 2022. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 ) has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company by EUR 427,350.00 by using the authorised capital 2022 by issuing 427,350 new no-par value bearer shares against a non-cash contribution in the amount of EUR 500,000.00 which exists against the Company in connection with the remuneration of services relating to a film production. As far as the contribution value of the contribution in kind exceeds the issue amount of the shares granted for this purpose, the difference shall be transferred to the capital reserve of the Company.