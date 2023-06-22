EQS-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

22-Jun-2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST

PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement



Munich, 22 June 2023. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital by EUR 2,128,887.00 by issuing 2,128,887 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue amount of EUR 1.00 per new share, i.e. at a total issue amount of EUR 2,128,887.00 against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights.

The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet.

22 June 2023

The Management Board



