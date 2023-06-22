EQS-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

22-Jun-2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 22 June 2023. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital by EUR 2,128,887.00 by issuing 2,128,887 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue amount of EUR 1.00 per new share, i.e. at a total issue amount of EUR 2,128,887.00 against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights.

The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet.

22 June 2023
The Management Board

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

22-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax:+49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail:ir@pantaflix.com
Internet:www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN:DE000A12UPJ7
WKN:A12UPJ
Indices:Scale 30
Listed:Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:1663235

 
