EQS-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement
22-Jun-2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement
Munich, 22 June 2023. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital by EUR 2,128,887.00 by issuing 2,128,887 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue amount of EUR 1.00 per new share, i.e. at a total issue amount of EUR 2,128,887.00 against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights.
The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet.
22 June 2023
The Management Board
Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de
End of Inside Information
22-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
| +49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1663235
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1663235 22-Jun-2023 CET/CEST