    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-29 am EDT
1.140 EUR   -1.72%
01:02aPANTAFLIX Supervisory Board extends contract of Nicolas Paalzow
EQ
08/29PERSONNEL : Creative agency CC15 expands Management with Stephen Quell
PU
08/19PANTAFLIX AG plans capital increase in kind of EUR 427,350.00
EQ
PANTAFLIX Supervisory Board extends contract of Nicolas Paalzow

08/30/2022 | 01:02am EDT
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PANTAFLIX Supervisory Board extends contract of Nicolas Paalzow

30.08.2022 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX Supervisory Board extends contract of Nicolas Paalzow

Munich, August 30, 2022.  By resolution of August 29, 2022, the Supervisory Board of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) extended the contract of CEO Nicolas Paalzow for another three years. Nicolas Paalzow has been a member of the Management Board since 2017 and CEO of PANTAFLIX AG since 2019.

Marcus Machura, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PANTAFLIX AG: “Since taking office at PANTAFLIX five years ago, Nicolas Paalzow has played a key role in shaping the strategy of the Group and has confidently led the core business of cinema and series production through the Corona crisis. In particular, he has positioned the Company more broadly by opening up new business areas and thus creating long-term growth prospects together with his Management Board colleague Stephanie Schettler-Köhler. The fact that the Management Board has succeeded in attracting several high-profile new recruits in recent months is further proof for us that PANTAFLIX is in the best hands in its current line-up to continue on its successful path in the years to come. We are very pleased about the further cooperation.”

2022 is a year of new beginnings for PANTAFLIX after the two extremely challenging years of the Corona pandemic. Three films from subsidiary PANTALEON Films will be released this year in cooperation with Warner Bros. Germany (WOLKE UNTERM DACH, DIE GESCHICHTE DER MENSCHEIT - LEICHT GEKÜRZT, OSKARS KLEID). At the same time, shooting was completed on the production TRAUZEUGEN with Paramount Pictures as well as on the new international Sky Original UNWANTED (Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel) and the Degeto commissioned production ASBEST (Director: Kida Khodr Ramadan) for the ARD media library. With Yoko-Higuchi-Zitzmann as the new Co-Managing Director of PANTALEON Films and Tristan Lehmann as Managing Director of the podcast production company PantaSounds, PANTAFLIX has made some top-class additions this year. Dr. Andreas Weinek, previously Managing Director of The History Channel for many years, is responsible for new documentary ambitions. Stephen Quell will also take over the position of Co-Managing Director at the testimonial creative agency and PANTAFLIX subsidiary Creative Cosmos 15 (CC15) from September 2022.

 

About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX Group is a broad-based media company with various business areas in the entertainment sector. The film production business PANTALEON Films, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, PANTAFLIX Technologies as an "entertainment-as-a-service provider", the testimonial creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 (CC15) and the podcast production unit PantaSounds are united under the umbrella of the Group. PANTAFLIX Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Sky, Netflix, Degeto, Joyn, Paramount, StudioCanal and Warner Bros. and is represented in Munich, Berlin and Stuttgart. PANTAFLIX AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and the ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com.

PANTAFLIX Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: crossalliance.de

PANTAFLIX Media Relations
Prosch Communications
Marcus Prosch
Phone: +49 173 5480804
Email: marcus@prosch-communications.de
Website: prosch-communications.de


30.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1430475

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1430475  30.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
