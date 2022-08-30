DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Personnel

PANTAFLIX Supervisory Board extends contract of Nicolas Paalzow



30.08.2022 / 07:00

Munich, August 30, 2022. By resolution of August 29, 2022, the Supervisory Board of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) extended the contract of CEO Nicolas Paalzow for another three years. Nicolas Paalzow has been a member of the Management Board since 2017 and CEO of PANTAFLIX AG since 2019.

Marcus Machura, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PANTAFLIX AG: “Since taking office at PANTAFLIX five years ago, Nicolas Paalzow has played a key role in shaping the strategy of the Group and has confidently led the core business of cinema and series production through the Corona crisis. In particular, he has positioned the Company more broadly by opening up new business areas and thus creating long-term growth prospects together with his Management Board colleague Stephanie Schettler-Köhler. The fact that the Management Board has succeeded in attracting several high-profile new recruits in recent months is further proof for us that PANTAFLIX is in the best hands in its current line-up to continue on its successful path in the years to come. We are very pleased about the further cooperation.”

2022 is a year of new beginnings for PANTAFLIX after the two extremely challenging years of the Corona pandemic. Three films from subsidiary PANTALEON Films will be released this year in cooperation with Warner Bros. Germany (WOLKE UNTERM DACH, DIE GESCHICHTE DER MENSCHEIT - LEICHT GEKÜRZT, OSKARS KLEID). At the same time, shooting was completed on the production TRAUZEUGEN with Paramount Pictures as well as on the new international Sky Original UNWANTED (Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel) and the Degeto commissioned production ASBEST (Director: Kida Khodr Ramadan) for the ARD media library. With Yoko-Higuchi-Zitzmann as the new Co-Managing Director of PANTALEON Films and Tristan Lehmann as Managing Director of the podcast production company PantaSounds, PANTAFLIX has made some top-class additions this year. Dr. Andreas Weinek, previously Managing Director of The History Channel for many years, is responsible for new documentary ambitions. Stephen Quell will also take over the position of Co-Managing Director at the testimonial creative agency and PANTAFLIX subsidiary Creative Cosmos 15 (CC15) from September 2022.

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX Group is a broad-based media company with various business areas in the entertainment sector. The film production business PANTALEON Films, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, PANTAFLIX Technologies as an "entertainment-as-a-service provider", the testimonial creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 (CC15) and the podcast production unit PantaSounds are united under the umbrella of the Group. PANTAFLIX Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Sky, Netflix, Degeto, Joyn, Paramount, StudioCanal and Warner Bros. and is represented in Munich, Berlin and Stuttgart. PANTAFLIX AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and the ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com .

PANTAFLIX Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: crossalliance.de

PANTAFLIX Media Relations

Prosch Communications

Marcus Prosch

Phone: +49 173 5480804

Email: marcus@prosch-communications.de

Website: prosch-communications.de