    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
PANTAFLIX Technologies and Weltbild expand the reach of the Weltbild online video store: Offer now available in iOS, Samsung and LG app stores

07/20/2021 | 02:18am EDT
Munich, July 20, 2021. PANTAFLIX Technologies, a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), and the multi-channel retailer Weltbild are significantly expanding their cooperation. With immediate effect, the Weltbild online video library is also available as an app for iOS devices and for Samsung and LG smart TVs.

The Weltbild online video store was successfully launched in the middle of last year, where customers can simply rent their favourite film and stream it without a subscription. PANTAFLIX Technologies ensured a successful launch as technology partner and has since been responsible for content, platform technology as well as support, ticketing and maintenance. In the meantime, the TVoD offer has established itself in the market. Both partners are now building on this and significantly expanding the reach of the Weltbild online video library.

Until now, customers could stream their favourite films from the Weltbild online video store on the website and via app for Android devices. Now, the availability of the Weltbild online video store app for iOS devices as well as for Samsung and LG Smart TVs significantly increases the reach.

'Through the availability of the Weltbild online video store app in additional stores, our customer is tapping into a potentially much larger group of users and at the same time increasing the attractiveness of its offer. We would like to thank Weltbild for the trust they have placed in us to accompany them as a technology partner in this step,' says Rainer Knebel, Managing Director of PANTAFLIX Technologies.

'With this expansion, we are increasing the reach and visibility of the Weltbild online Video Library and at the same time simplifying access considerably. We have thus found an optimal access to get the comprehensive range of films directly into the leading smart TV manufacturers. With PANTAFLIX Technologies, we have the right partner with a high level of expertise at our side,' says Christian Sailer, CEO of the Weltbild D2C Group.

For more information on streaming solutions for professionals, visit pantaflixtechnologies.com

Pantaflix AG published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33,8 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net income 2021 1,30 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 37,3%
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Paalzow Chief Executive Officer
Eerik Budarz Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Boris Machura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thilo Schlüter Chief Operating Officer
Marc Schönberger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG18.31%26
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-19.19%18 168
TOHO CO., LTD.12.87%7 361
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-13.06%4 258
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED8.33%3 734
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.1.36%3 563