Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pantaflix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PANTAFLIX : passes Corona pandemic endurance test in financial year 2020 - Significant increase in revenue and earnings expected in 2021

06/24/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- COVID-19-related revenue of EUR 7.8 million (2019: EUR 28.7 million)

- EBIT improved to EUR -7.1 million (2019: EUR -8.6 million)

- Solid financial position for further growth (cash and cash equivalents: EUR 7.2 million)

- Forecast for 2021: substantial jump in turnover to at least EUR 30 million and significant improvement in EBIT to EUR -2.5 million by break-even expected

Munich, 24 June 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) has closed the 2020 financial year marked by the COVID 19 pandemic with a robust development in view of the adverse circumstances. The company is looking at a significantly brightening environment. Far-reaching relaxations of mobility and assembly restrictions are simplifying production conditions. In addition, the opening perspective of the cinemas as well as the vital streaming market creates the basis for a significantly positive business year 2021. Due to the improved environment, PANTAFLIX expects a noticeable upturn in the industry as a whole and a significant increase in sales at company level, with the expected leap in growth being based, among other things, on the projects postponed to the 2021 financial year, including three cinema productions that have already been shot.

The pandemic still had a firm grip on the past 2020 financial year. PANTAFLIX AG's revenue of EUR 7.8 million was significantly below that of the previous year (2019: EUR 28.7 million). The early adaptation of the new environment provided noticeable relief on the earnings side. Thus, earnings before interest and taxes improved to EUR -7.1 million after EUR -8.6 million in the previous year, despite the pandemic-related decline in turnover. With EUR 7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents (31 December 2019: EUR 7.2 million), the PANTAFLIX Group has a solid financial basis to pursue its growth strategy with the necessary financial flexibility.

Adhering to strict hygiene standards and health protection measures, the film production subsidiary PANTALEON Films laid the foundation for a significant jump in sales in the 2021 financial year with three completed cinema productions in 2020 (GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG, WOLKE UNTERM DACH, OSKARS KLEID). For Netflix, PANTALEON Films also shot the prequel to Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD entitled ARMY OF THIEVES - by and with Matthias Schweighöfer.

In addition to the further stringent development and expansion of the video-on-demand area, the focus of the PANTAFLIX Group in 2021 and the following years will be on the continuous scaling of the production of promising films and series not only in the cinema market but also in the VoD area. This has received an additional growth impulse from the pandemic.

In the video-on-demand (VoD) business area, PANTAFLIX is increasingly successful in establishing itself on the market as a streaming solution for professional users. The demand for state-of-the-art video streaming solutions is increasing significantly, continuously and across industries. For this purpose, the cloud-based VoD platform PANTAFLIX offers filmmakers as well as business customers unique access to the media market to offer content or to use PANTAFLIX technology as part of a white-label solution for their own offering. For this purpose, the group subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies has established an innovative Entertainment-as-a-Service approach for professional users who want to digitise and/or broaden their business model. Numerous well-known customers already rely on PANTAFLIX as a reliable streaming solution and PANTAFLIX Technologies as a technology partner. These include the Süddeutsche Zeitung with the SZ-Cinemathek, the book retailer Weltbild as well as Airbus and the German Armed Forces and numerous film festivals.

'We responded swiftly and consistently to the extraordinary conditions of the Corona pandemic and successfully steered PANTAFLIX AG through the Corona crisis, given the circumstances. We implemented efficiency and cost optimisation measures, secured our financing base and at the same time exploited the business opportunity potential in each individual business area of this special year. The overall performance of the past financial year clearly underlines this. With our Entertainment-as-a-Service offering, we are meeting with increased interest across industry boundaries. The simultaneous opening perspective of the cinemas and our strong positioning reinforces our view that we will be able to make the 2021 financial year very successful,' says PANTAFLIX CEO Nicolas Paalzow.

According to current project planning for the PANTAFLIX Group, the Management Board expects a significant year-on-year increase in revenue to at least EUR 30 million (2020: EUR 7.8 million) for the 2021 financial year. At the same time, EBIT is expected to improve significantly to a level of EUR -2.5 million up to the operating break-even point (2020: EUR -7.1 million). These expectations are subject to further pandemic developments.

The 2020 Annual Report is available for download at pantaflixgroup.com.

Download press release

Disclaimer

Pantaflix AG published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PANTAFLIX AG
02:05aPANTAFLIX  : passes Corona pandemic endurance test in financial year 2020 - Sign..
PU
02:02aPRESS RELEASE  : PANTAFLIX AG passes Corona pandemic endurance test in financial..
DJ
02:02aPANTAFLIX  : passes Corona pandemic endurance test in financial year 2020 - Sign..
EQ
06/08PANTAFLIX  : provides Hamburg's cult cinema Abaton with streaming technology and..
PU
06/08PRESS RELEASE : PANTAFLIX provides Hamburg's cult cinema Abaton with streaming t..
DJ
06/08PANTAFLIX  : provides Hamburg's cult cinema Abaton with streaming technology and..
EQ
05/28PANTAFLIX  : GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG (Commitment Phobia) selected for FILMF..
PU
05/10PANTAFLIX  : resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from author..
EQ
05/06PRESS RELEASE : PANTAFLIX AG produces documentary SOCIAL MEDIA - SOCIAL ME in pa..
DJ
05/06PANTAFLIX  : produces documentary SOCIAL MEDIA - SOCIAL ME in partnership with X..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,1 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2020 -4,00 M -4,77 M -4,77 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart PANTAFLIX AG
Duration : Period :
Pantaflix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTAFLIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Paalzow Chief Executive Officer
Eerik Budarz Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Boris Machura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thilo Schlüter Chief Operating Officer
Marc Schönberger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG13.15%24
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-8.55%18 653
TOHO CO., LTD.6.55%7 359
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-5.80%4 165
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED12.50%3 697
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-0.96%3 509