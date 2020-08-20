DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PANTAFLIX with two additional B2B2C-customers: LUCAS and GOLDENER SPATZ rely on PANTAFLIX technology for their Film Festivals



20.08.2020 / 09:15

Munich, August 20, 2020. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) successfully acquired two additional festival operators as new business customers. PANTAFLIX will provide its streaming platform technology for the German Children's Media Foundation GOLDENER SPATZ and LUCAS - International Festival for Young Film Lovers.

The 43rd LUCAS - International Festival for Young Film Fans will take place from September 24 to October 1, 2020, in Frankfurt, in cinemas and on-demand, while the 28th edition of the German Children's Media Festival GOLDENER SPATZ will take place from September 20 to 26, 2020, in Gera and Erfurt and also online. Both events are mainly addressed to young cineastes between the age of 4 and 18+.

Due to hygiene and distance requirements in the wake of the Corona pandemic, cinema and festival operators require innovative concepts to comply with legal regulations, but most importantly to avoid exposing festival visitors, both young and old, to health risks. Thanks to PANTAFLIX technology, online and offline are not opposites but create a symbiosis. By offering the possibility to present the film and television contributions in the cinemas or via video-on-demand, PANTAFLIX has the potential to help cinemas and festivals find a way into the future.

The flair and the uniqueness of a festival will also be experienced in a digital way. In addition to the movies themselves, spectators can also experience online how the filmmakers discuss their films, feel the tension in the jury or follow the conversations with actors and the film crew on their home screens. In other words, festival magic-on-demand.

"Going to the cinema is a formative experience full of magic for children. This makes us even prouder to be able to make our contribution, especially to festivals that focus on the young generation of film lovers. We would like to offer the organizers a platform in challenging times and help them to continue inspiring the largest possible number of young spectators for high-quality films. Streaming and conventional film screenings merge into a great experience," says Rainer Knebel, CTO of PANTAFLIX AG.

"Children are most affected by the loss of leisure and cultural activities due to the challenges this year. With the GOLDENER SPATZ Festival, we want to let children experience the cinema culture on-site and, furthermore, with PANTAFLIX as a reliable partner, we also want to enable those who cannot attend this year to participate in the festival on-site," says Nicola Jones, Director of the German Children Media Festival GOLDENER SPATZ.

"The films of LUCAS Festival tell stories across the globe. It is how teenagers see the world that matters - in film and in the exchange with professionals and people of their own age. Cinema culture cannot be left behind at the moment. That's why I'm very pleased about the innovative cooperation with PANTAFLIX, which enhances our film cultural offer online," says Julia Fleißig, Director of LUCAS Festival.





About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.



About LUCAS - International Festival for Young Film Lovers:

LUCAS - International Festival for Young Film Lovers is the oldest film festival of its kind in Germany. This year, the Festival presents for the 43rd time award-winning films from all over the world, suitable for everyone between the age of four and 18plus. The focus is on the interaction of filmmakers with young talents and the collaborative projects under the label "Mitmischen!" that invite young people to take part in making the festival happen. More information available at www.lucas-filmfestival.de/en/.





About Goldener SPATZ - The German Children's Media Festival:

Goldener SPATZ, the largest festival for German-language children's media (cinema - TV - digital), invites young audiences and film guests to Gera & Erfurt for the 28th time from September 20 to 26, in order to discover and award high-quality German-language Film and TV productions and digital offerings for children. A special feature this year is that the festival is also expanding into the digital world. All information about the festival, the online version and the entire program can be found at www.goldenerspatz.de.



