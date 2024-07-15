PANTALEON Films: Das Leben der Wünsche is wrapped

2024/07/15

At the end of last week, filming for the feature film DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE wrapped up in Munich. Filming began in late May in Berlin and continued in Munich since mid-June.

DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE is set to release in 2025, distributed by ProU Producers United Film and Filmwelt Verleihagentur in German cinemas.

About the story: Felix (Matthias Schweighöfer) is stuck in a dead end in both his family life and his job. His wife Bianca (Luise Heyer) wants a separation, his children are drifting away from him, and he is losing his hair. When he also loses his job, Felix finds himself on the brink of despair. A mysterious stranger (Henry Hübchen) offers him three wishes. Felix seizes this last hope to get his family and job-and thus a sense of purpose in life-back, and makes a seemingly clever wish: for all his wishes to come true. Suddenly, he gets everything he ever wanted-and a little bit more. But at what cost? Felix finds himself deeper and deeper in a vortex of his darkest desires and is confronted with his subconscious wishes.

The film is directed by Erik Schmitt, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Friedemann Karig, based on the same named novel by Thomas Glavinic. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer, the cast including Luise Heyer, Verena Altenberger, Benno Fürmann, Henry Hübchen, and Ruby O. Fee.

Dan Maag on the film: "With DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE , we remind ourselves that the constant pursuit of more possessions and success does not inevitably lead to happiness and satisfaction. In this moving, exciting, and naturally also funny film, our main character learns in a brutal way that true happiness comes from love for those around him and, above all, for himself. A hard path to realization-grand cinema."

Willi Geike: "I am very pleased to be working again with Matthias Schweighöfer, Pantaleon Films, and SevenPictures. DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE tells a universal story with many fantastic elements that couldn't be more fitting for today's times. Matthias is an internationally known star, and Erik Schmitt has the talent to create an excellent feature film with this outstanding cast, not just for German but for worldwide audiences."

Matthias Schweighöfer: "DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE is a fantastical feature film for me, where we delve deep into the connection between wishes, subconscious desires, and reality itself. The story examines the nature of human desires, transience, and the power of self-awareness in shaping our relationships."

DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE is a production by PANTALEON Films and ProU Producers United Film in co-production with SevenPictures Film. The producers are Dan Maag, Marco Beckmann, Matthias Schweighöfer, Alexander Dreissig, and Willi Geike, with co-producers Stefan Gärtner, Yekta Scriba, and Ben Höller. The production is supported by the FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, FFA Filmförderungsanstalt, and the German Federal Film Board.

Photocredit: © 2024 PANTALEON Films GmbH SevenPictures GmbH ProU Producers United Film GmbH Fotograf Lars Nitsch