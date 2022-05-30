Pantaflix : Annual Report 2021 – PANTAFLIX AG

The past ﬁnancial year was a successful one for us. We had big plans for 2021 and we can now state clearly that we achieved the goals we set ourselves. In spite of persistent turbulence surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, we kept our promise to the capital markets. This pleasing development is the result of our outstanding team: our PANTAFamily. At this juncture, we would like to convey our thanks to all our employees for their passionate commitment in extraordinary times. This special dedication not only unites our team but also shows that we are a reliable partner to all our stakeholders.

After the coronavirus year of 2020, we are back on track in operational terms. In ﬁnancial year 2021, PANTAFLIX AG generated sales of EUR 42.6 million following on from EUR 7.8 million in the previous year. This signiﬁcant increase results essentially from the fact that appreciably more ﬁlm and series projects were completed in the reporting year than in the preceding year. A signiﬁcant share of the sales is accounted for by the ﬁlm ARMY OF THIEVES, produced exclusively for Netﬂix. Total operating performance plus other operating income rose accordingly to EUR 32.6 million (2020: EUR 22.8 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to EUR -1.9 million following EUR -7.1 million and was thus within the forecast range (EUR -2.5 million to operating break-even).

We continuously evaluate our activities and make any strategic, operational and ﬁnancial adjustments required. This also includes realigning our subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies. Our idea as well as the technology of our VoD platform were promising, and the international roll-out and content offerings from partnerships proceeded encouragingly. Nevertheless, we were not able to meet our growth expectations in spite of targeted investments in marketing and personnel. However, we were able from the outset to win customers for our B2B2C streaming services with our ﬂexible and powerful VoD platform technology. Today, we are generating sales in this attractive niche as a full-service provider of technology, platform operation, customer support and content provision. However, it is also true to say that we will not be able to achieve the sales originally budgeted to the extent or within the time-frame envisaged. For this reason, we decided to recognize non-cash impairment losses of EUR 12 million for our subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies in the separate ﬁnancial statements of PANTAFLIX AG.