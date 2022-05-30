Log in
    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/30 11:36:02 am EDT
1.280 EUR    0.00%
11:49aPANTAFLIX : Annual Report 2021 – PANTAFLIX AG
PU
05/09PANTAFLIX AG presents preliminary financial figures for 2021
EQ
05/09Pantaflix AG Provides Revenue Guidance for 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantaflix : Annual Report 2021 – PANTAFLIX AG

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT

2021

ABOUT PANTAFLIX AG

ABOUT PANTAFLIX AG

PANTAFLIX AG is a broad-based entertainment company with its focus on creation and the production of content for ﬁlms and series. Users can consume this content through all conventional distribution channels - both in traditional movie theaters or on linear TV as well as digitally through streaming. Here PANTAFLIX collaborates with prestigious partners such as Warner Bros., Dis- ney, Netﬂix, Amazon, StudioCanal, Sky (Studios) or Joyn.

Besides the traditional ﬁlm production business of PANTALEON Films, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 and the audio production unit Pan- taSounds, PANTAFLIX Technologies also forms part of the Group. This is the tech player behind the video-on-demand platform pantaﬂix.com. PANTAFLIX Technologies is becoming increasingly successful at establishing its streaming solution for professional providers as part of its entertainment-as-a-service approach.

The Group is represented in Munich, Berlin and Stuttgart.

PANTAFLIX AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and the ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

You can obtain further information at www.pantaﬂixgroup.com.

CONTENTS

CONTENTS

Letter to the shareholders

Foreword

2

Supervisory board report

5

PANTAFLIX on the capital market

7

Sustainability at PANTAFLIX

10

Group management report

Basic information on the Group

19

Business model

20

Objectives and strategy

22

Control system

22

Project development

23

Macroeconomic and sector-related

conditions in 2021

24

Course of business

25

Outlook, opportunity and risk report

27

Consolidated ﬁnancial statements

32

Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

40

Auditor's report on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

45

Separate ﬁnancial statements

48

Auditors' report on the separate ﬁnancial statements

51

Disclaimer and imprint

53

1

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

The past ﬁnancial year was a successful one for us. We had big plans for 2021 and we can now state clearly that we achieved the goals we set ourselves. In spite of persistent turbulence surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, we kept our promise to the capital markets. This pleasing development is the result of our outstanding team: our PANTAFamily. At this juncture, we would like to convey our thanks to all our employees for their passionate commitment in extraordinary times. This special dedication not only unites our team but also shows that we are a reliable partner to all our stakeholders.

After the coronavirus year of 2020, we are back on track in operational terms. In ﬁnancial year 2021, PANTAFLIX AG generated sales of EUR 42.6 million following on from EUR 7.8 million in the previous year. This signiﬁcant increase results essentially from the fact that appreciably more ﬁlm and series projects were completed in the reporting year than in the preceding year. A signiﬁcant share of the sales is accounted for by the ﬁlm ARMY OF THIEVES, produced exclusively for Netﬂix. Total operating performance plus other operating income rose accordingly to EUR 32.6 million (2020: EUR 22.8 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to EUR -1.9 million following EUR -7.1 million and was thus within the forecast range (EUR -2.5 million to operating break-even).

We continuously evaluate our activities and make any strategic, operational and ﬁnancial adjustments required. This also includes realigning our subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies. Our idea as well as the technology of our VoD platform were promising, and the international roll-out and content offerings from partnerships proceeded encouragingly. Nevertheless, we were not able to meet our growth expectations in spite of targeted investments in marketing and personnel. However, we were able from the outset to win customers for our B2B2C streaming services with our ﬂexible and powerful VoD platform technology. Today, we are generating sales in this attractive niche as a full-service provider of technology, platform operation, customer support and content provision. However, it is also true to say that we will not be able to achieve the sales originally budgeted to the extent or within the time-frame envisaged. For this reason, we decided to recognize non-cash impairment losses of EUR 12 million for our subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies in the separate ﬁnancial statements of PANTAFLIX AG.

Stephanie Schettler-Köhler

Nicolas Paalzow

COO

CEO

REFOCUSING ON STRENGTHS - REFINING OUR VISION Our strengths lie in the ﬁeld of entertainment - and here in particular in realizing popular ﬁlm and series productions. With our content-centric spheres of business, we address the potential of a dynamic overall market and at the same time draw on the strengths of our company DNA.

Refocusing on our strengths puts the potential of our subsidiaries at the heart of our strategy. The concept is to give the greatest possible autonomy to PANTALEON Films, PANTAFLIX Studios, PANTAFLIX Technologies, PantaSounds and Creative Cosmos 15 (CC15). The overarching 360 degree approach will collate the activities of the individual companies, allowing us to cover a large section of the value chain in the entertainment sector.

This strategic focus will be linked to speciﬁc actions - for example, in the reporting structure. The PANTAFLIX Group is reporting in so-called business units for the ﬁrst time in ﬁnancial 2021. These business units correspond to the particular markets addressed by our subsidiaries. For example, from now on, the activities in the ﬁlm and series business of PANTALEON Films, PANTAFLIX Studios and PANTALEON Pictures will be reported in the management report under Production. All the business activities of CC15 and PantaSounds are pooled under Adjacent Business while the business of PANTAFLIX Technologies is reported in the Platform section. The Administration business unit comprises all the activities of PANTAFLIX AG in its function as a holding company.

We associate several beneﬁts with reporting in business units.

2

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

On the one hand, we are increasing transparency for investors giving them a comprehensive view of the development of PANTAFLIX AG as a whole. On the other, we are establishing a reporting structure with clear lines of responsibility, thereby promoting our focus on performance and results.

Since August 2021, Stephanie Schettler-Köhler has been responsible as the COO for the domains of Films and Series, Finance, HR and Legal on the Management Board alongside Nicolas Paalzow (CEO) in order to drive implementation of the Group's strategy.

With regard to the production business revolving around PANTALEON Films, we are now fully back on track after the coronavirus year of 2020. Our production GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG opened in movie theaters on July 29, 2021. We also celebrated a major worldwide hit with ARMY OF THIEVES, the prequel to Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD. This ﬁlm was released by our partner Netﬂix on October 29, 2021 and made it to No. 1 in the Netﬂix charts in more than 90 countries. Some of the three projects due to open in movie theaters in the current year with our partner Warner Bros. are ﬁlms postponed from 2021: OSKARS KLEID and WOLKE UNTERM DACH. DIE GESCHICHTE DER MENSCHHEIT - LEICHT GEKÜRZT will also be re-leased in 2022.

MAJOR SERIES PRODUCTION UNWANTED

IN COOPERATION WITH SKY

There is also a major series production in the pipeline in the shape of UNWANTED. An eight-part series is being created in collaboration with Sky Studios and Indiana Productions which will be available on Sky in Germany, Italy and Great Britain from 2023.

Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann joined PANTALEON Films as co-CEO on February 1, 2022 to bolster and further expand the ﬁlm production business. In recruiting her, we have gained an outstandingly well-networked producer with a special nose for high-reach ﬁlm and series material.

PANTAFLIX Studios also approached 2021 with great elan. The team headed by Manuel Uhlitzsch and Sebastian Lang produced the second season of the series DAS INTERNAT for the streaming service Joyn, and this has been available on demand since April 2021. The launch for the third season was on October 25, 2021 and the fourth season is available on Joyn since May 12, 2022.

For Amazon Prime Video, PANTAFLIX Studios realized a further series with high-reach inﬂuencers in the shape of SEX ZIMMER, KÜCHE, BAD. The series MARIO NOVEMBRE - AUCH DAS NOCH! was released on the streaming service Joyn in Novem- ber 2021.

PANTAFLIX TECHNOLOGIES GAINS

FURTHER PROFESSIONAL USERS

Our subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies is gaining ever more traction as an enabler for streaming technology in the B2B2C market. Focusing on the entertainment-as-a-service approach, PANTAFLIX has already won over numerous professional users such as SZ Cinemathek as well as more than 40 ﬁlm festivals and movie theaters. Outside the reporting period, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) also opted for PANTAFLIX in January 2022.

Our creative agency CC15 (Creative Cosmos 15) produced a similarly dynamic performance. In the reporting period, CC15 gained the food provider Flink and realized giant posters in Berlin by way of its ﬁrst project. Together with and on behalf of the National Paralympic Committee Germany (DBS), the CC15 team created a video campaign to draw attention to elite sport played by people with disabilities in Germany.

Our subsidiary PantaSounds is being continuously expanded to form a unit for podcast and audio productions. One of our newest PANTAFamily members, Tristan Lehmann, is driving this transformation as the CEO. He has been responsible for the operational development of PantaSounds since the start of 2022. The ﬁrst audio productions are to be published in the course of this year, namely MITTEN AM TAG and FARBLOS, GERUCHLOS, UNSICHTBAR. We are thereby entering an attractive growth segment.

SIGNIFICANT SALES INCREASE EXPECTED

IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

The Group's strategy is based on diversiﬁcation and synergies. Our aim is to reinforce the autonomy of every single subsidiary, unleash its potential and pool its strengths by means of a 360 degrees approach. In this way, we are addressing an entertainment market rich in opportunities with a business model focused on the future.

The particular way in which invoices are issued in the ﬁlm and series production business as well as project business in general and the lower visibility and higher volatility that result from it,

3

Disclaimer

Pantaflix AG published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
