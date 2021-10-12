Pantaflix : Half-year report 2021

These days, there is often talk of purpose. This refers to the in- tention, the reason why a company does what it does. Purpose is the motivation that is deeply rooted inside the company.

What we do and live at PANTAFLIX is entertainment. And we do it with passion. This is why we have adopted for ourselves the motto ENTERTAINMENT AS A PURPOSE. All of our subsidia- ries, whether it's PANTALEON Films, PANTAFLIX Studios, PANTAFLIX Technologies, Creative Cosmos 15 or PantaSounds, are dedicated to our mission. Together, we have passed the endurance test imposed on us by the corona pandemic in 2020 through ﬂexible and spirited action and we will bounce back from this in 2021 on highly motivated footing.

After all, the developments in the ﬁrst half of 2021 give us cause for optimism. We are all currently experiencing a return to normality - if this can be said following a year 2020 that no one will soon forget. The stores have opened again. Travel, restaurant and even cinema visits have become possible again over the course of the ﬁrst half of 2021.

PANTAFLIX ENSURES EQUAL REPRESENTATION ON THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

In addition to the major, noticeable changes in everyday life, there has been yet another decisive change here at PANTAFLIX AG. We have had a Management Board marked by equality since August 2, 2021. From this point on, we, Stephanie Schettler- Köhler (COO) and Nicolas Paalzow (CEO), are jointly responsible for the strategy and objectives of PANTAFLIX AG.

With this appointment to the management team, we at PANTAFLIX AG are conﬁrming our goal of consciously promoting women and, in the process, elevating them to management positions. We are not doing this because we are following a trend or zeit- geist, but because we are convinced that a company makes better decisions when both men and women are involved - equally and with great commitment. We are thus already implementing what the German government demands of large listed companies with the Second Act on Equal Participation of Men and Women in Management Positions (Zweites Führungspositionen- Gesetz - FüPoG II) dated August 12: more women in management positions.

We are eagerly looking forward to tackling the challenges and tasks that lie ahead together. Stephanie Schettler-Köhler is responsible for the area of ﬁlms and series at PANTALEON Films, Finance, HR and Legal. Her responsibilities are not limited to the operational business alone, however: rather, she attends to