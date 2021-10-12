Pantaflix : Half-year report 2021

PANTAFLIX AG is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Thanks to the efﬁcient interlinking of all corporate divisions, the company achieves a high level of integration in terms of the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of ﬁlms and series as well as their associated rights. In addition to the classic ﬁlm production business PANTALEON Films, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 and the music label PantaSounds, PANTAFLIX Technologies also forms part of the Group. On the one hand, it enables PANTAFLIX users to access an extensive range of ﬁlms and series through the cloud-basedvideo-on-demand platform (VoD) developed in-house. On the other hand, PANTAFLIX Technologies acts as an enabler and one-stop-shop solution for professional users as part of a B2B2C approach. SZ Cinemathek, Weltbild as well as Air- bus and the German Armed Forces use PANTAFLIX for their customised streaming services.
PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with well-known partners such as Amazon, Disney, Joyn, Netﬂix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others.
The Group is present in Berlin, Cologne and Munich. You can ﬁnd PANTAFLIX AG on the stock exchange under XETRA ticker symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.
For further information, visit www.pantaﬂixgroup.com.
CONTENTS
To the shareholders
Letter to the shareholders
PANTAFLIX on the capital market
Interim group management report
Macroeconomic and industry-speciﬁc conditions
Course of business
Outlook, opportunity and risk report
Interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements
Notes to the interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements
Disclaimer
LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
These days, there is often talk of purpose. This refers to the in- tention, the reason why a company does what it does. Purpose is the motivation that is deeply rooted inside the company.
What we do and live at PANTAFLIX is entertainment. And we do it with passion. This is why we have adopted for ourselves the motto ENTERTAINMENT AS A PURPOSE. All of our subsidia- ries, whether it's PANTALEON Films, PANTAFLIX Studios, PANTAFLIX Technologies, Creative Cosmos 15 or PantaSounds, are dedicated to our mission. Together, we have passed the endurance test imposed on us by the corona pandemic in 2020 through ﬂexible and spirited action and we will bounce back from this in 2021 on highly motivated footing.
After all, the developments in the ﬁrst half of 2021 give us cause for optimism. We are all currently experiencing a return to normality - if this can be said following a year 2020 that no one will soon forget. The stores have opened again. Travel, restaurant and even cinema visits have become possible again over the course of the ﬁrst half of 2021.
PANTAFLIX ENSURES EQUAL REPRESENTATION ON THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
In addition to the major, noticeable changes in everyday life, there has been yet another decisive change here at PANTAFLIX AG. We have had a Management Board marked by equality since August 2, 2021. From this point on, we, Stephanie Schettler- Köhler (COO) and Nicolas Paalzow (CEO), are jointly responsible for the strategy and objectives of PANTAFLIX AG.
With this appointment to the management team, we at PANTAFLIX AG are conﬁrming our goal of consciously promoting women and, in the process, elevating them to management positions. We are not doing this because we are following a trend or zeit- geist, but because we are convinced that a company makes better decisions when both men and women are involved - equally and with great commitment. We are thus already implementing what the German government demands of large listed companies with the Second Act on Equal Participation of Men and Women in Management Positions (Zweites Führungspositionen- Gesetz - FüPoG II) dated August 12: more women in management positions.
We are eagerly looking forward to tackling the challenges and tasks that lie ahead together. Stephanie Schettler-Köhler is responsible for the area of ﬁlms and series at PANTALEON Films, Finance, HR and Legal. Her responsibilities are not limited to the operational business alone, however: rather, she attends to
Nicolas Paalzow
Stephanie Schettler-Köhler
CEO
COO
other important topics at PANTAFLIX AG, such as the compatibility of family and career, diversity, gender equality, acting sustainably and new work. She started out with the ﬁrm conviction that participation, equality and positive interaction are major factors in the long-term success of the company.
BROAD BASIS FOR GROWTH ESTABLISHED
IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR
Let's take a look at the ﬁgures for the ﬁrst half of 2021. In the ﬁlm business in particular, the lockdown phase from March 2020 caused major postponements of many productions. For example, the ﬁlming of DAS INTERNAT, WOLKE UNTERM DACH, OSKARS KLEID and GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUN- FÄHIG was unable to be resumed until June 2020. This means the revenue impact of the productions OSKARS KLEID, WOLKE UNTERM DACH and partly also ARMY OF THIEVES for the streaming service Netﬂix was pushed into the second half of 2021. This means the business ﬁgures for the ﬁrst half of 2021 merely provide a snapshot that must be viewed against the backdrop of the productions already completed and their revenue impact in the second half of 2021.
PANTAFLIX AG generated sales revenues of EUR 22.7 million in the ﬁrst half of 2021, compared to EUR 4.9 million in same period last year. Total operating performance plus other operating income amounted to EUR 10.8 million (H1 2020: EUR 4.4 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 3.7 million in the ﬁrst half of the year (H1 2020: EUR -3.3 million). Earnings before
LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
interest and taxes already improved to EUR -2.1 million from EUR -4.3 million due to the revenue recognition of part of the productions scheduled for completion in the full year. In view of the completions scheduled for the second half of the year, which will thus have an impact on revenues, we expect this positive development to continue for the full year. With EUR 6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents (December 31, 2020: EUR
7.2 million), the PANTAFLIX Group has a solid ﬁnancial basis to pursue its growth strategy with the necessary ﬁnancial ﬂexibility.
SUCCESSFUL SHOOTING IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT We are both able and determined to take action. In fact, we already demonstrated this under challenging conditions. We succeeded in completing elaborate productions in compliance with the highest safety and hygiene standards. At the start of the year, PANTALEON Films ﬁnished shooting ARMY OF THIEVES, the prequel to ARMY OF THE DEAD produced exclusively for Netﬂix and with Matthias Schweighöfer in the lead role and in the director's chair. ARMY OF THE DEAD, in which Matthias Schweighöfer already played the small-town banker Ludwig Dieter, set records on Netﬂix: after only four weeks, the ﬁlm had reached more than 72 million households worldwide, making it one of the ten most-watched Netﬂix ﬁlms ever. ARMY OF THIEVES will be available worldwide on Netﬂix starting on Ocotber 29, 2021. The music for the movie is composed by the ﬁlm music legend Hans Zimmer. Filmed in 2020, GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG celebrated on July 6, 2021 its premiere at the Munich Film Festival. The movie featuring Frederick Lau and Luise Heyer in the lead roles was released in the cinemas on July 29, 2021. WOLKE UNTERM DACH and OSKARS KLEID are in post-production and will be completed in the second half of 2021.
PANTAFLIX Studios also proved to be strong in the area of pro- duction. In February 2021, the team headed by Managing Directors Manuel Uhlitzsch and Sebastian Lang successfully ﬁnis- hed shooting the second season of DAS INTERNAT for our cooperation partner, the streaming service Joyn. No fewer than 24 new episodes have been available since April 19, 2021. PANTAFLIX Studios already ﬁnished ﬁlming the third season at the beginning of September 2021 - in other words after the reporting period had ended - that will be available on Joyn starting on October 25, 2021. For Amazon Prime Video, the team also realized the series SEX ZIMMER, KÜCHE, BAD, which is currently in post-production.
STREAMING AS A KEY TECHNOLOGY IN THE
MEDIA MARKET AND FOR THE FUTURE OF CINEMAS
The rapidly changing media market holds a number of opportunities for PANTAFLIX. We have created the right starting position within PANTAFLIX Technologies and, with the PANTAFLIX streaming platform, the technology to tap the market potential for ourselves. We are pursuing an innovative entertainment-as-a-service approach in this regard. For its professional users, PANTAFLIX serves as a starting point for their own ﬁlm and series offerings or can be supplemented by our catalog. We are receiving positive feedback and experiencing growing popula- rity. Süddeutsche Zeitung with the SZ-Cinemathek, the book retailer Weltbild, Airbus, the German Armed Forces and numerous ﬁlm festivals rely on PANTAFLIX.
Due to the tendency toward shorter cinema exploitation windows for ﬁlm productions, PANTAFLIX is also an innovative solution for digitalizing the business model of cinemas. Besides in- house screenings, operators can create real added value with a streaming offering. They offer customers additional services such as curation and editing, and distributors another channel to play their productions on. PANTAFLIX thus clear broadens the conventional cinema business model. We have already been successfully supporting Hamburg's Abaton cinema with our technology since the beginning of June 2021. However, the cult cinema is just one of more than 40 ﬁlm festivals and cinemas that now rely on PANTAFLIX as an enabler, not only in Ger- many. We have already acquired our ﬁrst customers in other European countries and are continuing to work on internationalizing our approach in this region. We also want to further simplify access to the technology for customers by creating the most automated and low-threshold offering possible. We are thus making the process more efﬁcient and can noticeably expand our margins.
CC15 POSTS A DYNAMIC DEVELOPMENT -
NEW BUSINESS FIELDS IDENTIFIED
Our creative agency CC15 (Creative Cosmos 15) is developing dynamically. Managing Director Nico Buchholz and his team realized high-reach campaigns for Mercedes-Benz and XXXLutz. Matthias Schweighöfer has been the brand ambassador for the furniture brand in Germany since 2020. During the reporting period, CC15 also welcomed a new customer, the food delivery service Flink, and produced giant posters in Berlin as part of its latest campaign. In accompanying the Paralympic Games in Au-
