Pantaflix : Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Annual general meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 15 May 2023
Convenience Translation
Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
PAL052023aHV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE000A12UPJ7
2. Name of issuer
PANTAFLIX AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the general meeting
15.05.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230515]
2. Time of the general meeting
10:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
08:00 UTC]
3. Type of the general meeting
Extraordinary general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: XMET]
4. Location of the general meeting
Bayerische Börse AG, Karolinenplatz 6, 80333 Munich, Germany
5. Record Date
24.04.2023, 00:00 hours. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230423]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
D. Participation in the general meeting
D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Voting in person on site
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
08.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230508; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
15.05.2023, until the end of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230515; until the end of voting]
D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions
to the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
08.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230508; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by
the Company
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by
14.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230514; 22:00 UTC]
• if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on
15.05.2023, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230515; until the start of voting]
D. Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
08.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230508; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on
15.05.2023, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230515; until the end of voting]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies
and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by
14.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230514; 22:00 UTC]
• if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on
15.05.2023, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230515; until the start of voting]
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Notification of the loss of half of the share capital pursuant to
section 92 (1) AktG
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
5. Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the reduction of the remuneration of the Supervisory
Board
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the renewal of the authorisation to exclude subscription
rights pursuant to section 186 para. 3 sentence 4 of the German Stock
Corporation Act (AktG) within the scope of the authorisations to
increase capital with the option to exclude subscription rights from the
Authorised Capital 2022, including the corresponding amendment to the
Articles of Association
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4a
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4a
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the addition and amendment of § 20 of the Articles of
Association (place and convocation) and § 25 of the Articles of
Association (participation of members of the Executive Board and the
Supervisory Board, video and audio transmission) as well as on the
amendment of § 6 of the Articles of Association (announcements and
place of jurisdiction) - Addition of new sentences 3 and 4 to § 20.1 of
the Articles of Association (virtual Annual General Meeting) as well as
new version of § 25.1 of the Articles of Association (participation of
members of the Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting by
way of video and audio transmission)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4b
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4b
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the addition and amendment of § 20 of the Articles of
Association (place and convocation) and § 25 of the Articles of
Association (participation of members of the Executive Board and the
Supervisory Board, video and audio transmission) as well as on the
amendment of § 6 of the Articles of Association (announcements and
place of jurisdiction) - New version of § 6.3 of the Articles of Association
and deletion of §§ 20.4 and 20.5 of the Articles of Association to
supplement/adjust the Articles of Association to include regulations that
have become necessary/redundant as a result of legal amendments
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights
F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda
1. Object of deadline
Submission of requests for additions to the agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
20.04.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230420; 23:00 UTC]
F. Shareholder right - countermotions
1. Object of deadline
Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the
agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:
30.04.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230430; 22:00 UTC]
For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:
15.05.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230515]
F. Shareholder right - election proposals
1. Object of deadline
Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board
members or auditors
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:
30.04.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230430; 22:00 UTC]
For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:
15.05.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230515]
F. Shareholder right - right to information
1. Object of deadline
Request for information on company matters (section 131 (1) AktG)
2. Applicable issuer deadline
On 15.05.2023 from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until
the closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230515; from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until the
closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting]
