Pantaflix : Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Annual general meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 15 May 2023

Convenience Translation

Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information Description A. Specification of the message 1. Unique identifier of the event PAL052023aHV 2. Type of message Meeting notice of a general meeting [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM] B. Specification of the issuer 1. ISIN DE000A12UPJ7 2. Name of issuer PANTAFLIX AG C. Specification of the meeting 1. Date of the general meeting 15.05.2023 [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230515] 2. Time of the general meeting 10:00 hours (CEST) [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 08:00 UTC] 3. Type of the general meeting Extraordinary general meeting [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: XMET] 4. Location of the general meeting Bayerische Börse AG, Karolinenplatz 6, 80333 Munich, Germany 5. Record Date 24.04.2023, 00:00 hours. (CEST) [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230423] 6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor- relations/hauptversammlung/ D. Participation in the general meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site