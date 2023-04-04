Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pantaflix AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantaflix : Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

04/04/2023 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual general meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 15 May 2023

Convenience Translation

Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

PAL052023aHV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE000A12UPJ7

2. Name of issuer

PANTAFLIX AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the general meeting

15.05.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230515]

2. Time of the general meeting

10:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

08:00 UTC]

3. Type of the general meeting

Extraordinary general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: XMET]

4. Location of the general meeting

Bayerische Börse AG, Karolinenplatz 6, 80333 Munich, Germany

5. Record Date

24.04.2023, 00:00 hours. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230423]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

D. Participation in the general meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Voting in person on site

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

08.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230508; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

15.05.2023, until the end of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230515; until the end of voting]

1

Annual general meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 15 May 2023

Convenience Translation

D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions

to the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

08.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230508; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by

the Company

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by

14.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230514; 22:00 UTC]

if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on

15.05.2023, until the start of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230515; until the start of voting]

D. Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

08.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230508; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on

15.05.2023, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230515; until the end of voting]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies

and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by

14.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230514; 22:00 UTC]

if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on

15.05.2023, until the start of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230515; until the start of voting]

2

Annual general meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 15 May 2023

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Notification of the loss of half of the share capital pursuant to

section 92 (1) AktG

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

5. Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the reduction of the remuneration of the Supervisory

Board

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the renewal of the authorisation to exclude subscription

rights pursuant to section 186 para. 3 sentence 4 of the German Stock

Corporation Act (AktG) within the scope of the authorisations to

increase capital with the option to exclude subscription rights from the

Authorised Capital 2022, including the corresponding amendment to the

Articles of Association

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

3

Annual general meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 15 May 2023

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 4a

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4a

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the addition and amendment of § 20 of the Articles of

Association (place and convocation) and § 25 of the Articles of

Association (participation of members of the Executive Board and the

Supervisory Board, video and audio transmission) as well as on the

amendment of § 6 of the Articles of Association (announcements and

place of jurisdiction) - Addition of new sentences 3 and 4 to § 20.1 of

the Articles of Association (virtual Annual General Meeting) as well as

new version of § 25.1 of the Articles of Association (participation of

members of the Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting by

way of video and audio transmission)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 4b

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4b

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the addition and amendment of § 20 of the Articles of

Association (place and convocation) and § 25 of the Articles of

Association (participation of members of the Executive Board and the

Supervisory Board, video and audio transmission) as well as on the

amendment of § 6 of the Articles of Association (announcements and

place of jurisdiction) - New version of § 6.3 of the Articles of Association

and deletion of §§ 20.4 and 20.5 of the Articles of Association to

supplement/adjust the Articles of Association to include regulations that

have become necessary/redundant as a result of legal amendments

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

4

Annual general meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 15 May 2023

Convenience Translation

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights

F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda

1. Object of deadline

Submission of requests for additions to the agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

20.04.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230420; 23:00 UTC]

F. Shareholder right - countermotions

1. Object of deadline

Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the

agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:

30.04.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230430; 22:00 UTC]

For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:

15.05.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230515]

F. Shareholder right - election proposals

1. Object of deadline

Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board

members or auditors

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:

30.04.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230430; 22:00 UTC]

For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:

15.05.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230515]

F. Shareholder right - right to information

1. Object of deadline

Request for information on company matters (section 131 (1) AktG)

2. Applicable issuer deadline

On 15.05.2023 from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until

the closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230515; from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until the

closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting]

5

Disclaimer

Pantaflix AG published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 14:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PANTAFLIX AG
10:48aPantaflix : Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG..
PU
03/29PANTAFLIX AG commences substantive negotiations on the disposal of its subsidiary PANTA..
EQ
03/23PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized ca..
EQ
2022Pantaflix : adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022
PU
2022PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022
EQ
2022Pantaflix AG Revises Full-Year Forecast for the 2022 Financial Year
CI
2022Pantaflix AG Provides Financial Guidance for the Financial Year 2023
CI
2022Pantaflix AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022PANTAFLIX AG presents half-year report
EQ
2022PANTAFLIX Supervisory Board extends contract of Nicolas Paalzow
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18,7 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2022 -6,85 M -7,46 M -7,46 M
Net Debt 2022 14,8 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 100%
Chart PANTAFLIX AG
Duration : Period :
Pantaflix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTAFLIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,72 €
Average target price 1,78 €
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Paalzow Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Boris Machura Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephanie Schettler-Köhler Chief Operating Officer
Marc Schönberger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Trottnow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG-13.86%16
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.39.24%11 367
TOHO COMPANY LTD0.98%6 767
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.6.34%4 656
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.2.87%3 797
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD55.48%2 646
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer