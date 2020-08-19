Pantaflix : Registration for the Annual General Meeting and Ticket order

Annual General Meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 1 October 2020
Registering shares and ordering an admission ticket
To order an admission ticket
Please issue an admission ticket for (to be filled in by the shareholder)
|
(Surname, name of the shareholder)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
(Street + No.)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
(City, postcode, country)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
(E-mail)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
and send it to the above mentioned address of the shareholder.
|
______________________________
|
______________________________________________________________
|
City, date
|
Signature(s) of the shareholder(s) or Person making the declaration (legible)
Record of shareholding (to be filled in by the depository bank)
|
We hereby confirm to
|
|
(Surname, name or company
|
|
of the shareholder)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
(Street + No.)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
(City, postcode, country)
|
______________________________________________________________
that _________________________________________________________________ (number of shares) shares of
|
PANTAFLIX AG were being held
|
by us in a securities account at the beginning of 10 September 2020
|
(00:00 hrs. Central European Summer Time).
|
______________________________
|
______________________________________________________________
|
City, date
|
Signature(s) and stamp of the depository bank
Depository bank details
|
(Name of the depository bank)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
(Contact + phone No. for queries)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
(Street + No.)
|
______________________________________________________________
|
(City, postcode, country)
|
______________________________________________________________
Important Notice
The record of shareholding must relate to the beginning of 10 September 2020 (00:00 hrs. Central European Summer Time) and must reach the Company at the following address, fax number or e-mail address (e.g. as a pdf file) by no later than the end of 24 September 2020 (24:00 hrs. Central European Summer Time):
PANTAFLIX AG
c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48
81241 Munich Germany
Telefax: +49 (0) 89 889 690 633
E-Mail:anmeldung@better-orange.de
Disclaimer
Pantaflix AG published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 16:11:16 UTC