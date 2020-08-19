Log in
Pantaflix : Registration for the Annual General Meeting and Ticket order

08/19/2020 | 12:12pm EDT
08/19/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

Annual General Meeting of PANTAFLIX AG on 1 October 2020

Registering shares and ordering an admission ticket

To order an admission ticket

Please issue an admission ticket for (to be filled in by the shareholder)

(Surname, name of the shareholder)

______________________________________________________________

(Street + No.)

______________________________________________________________

(City, postcode, country)

______________________________________________________________

(E-mail)

______________________________________________________________

and send it to the above mentioned address of the shareholder.

______________________________

______________________________________________________________

City, date

Signature(s) of the shareholder(s) or Person making the declaration (legible)

Record of shareholding (to be filled in by the depository bank)

We hereby confirm to

(Surname, name or company

of the shareholder)

______________________________________________________________

(Street + No.)

______________________________________________________________

(City, postcode, country)

______________________________________________________________

that _________________________________________________________________ (number of shares) shares of

PANTAFLIX AG were being held

by us in a securities account at the beginning of 10 September 2020

(00:00 hrs. Central European Summer Time).

______________________________

______________________________________________________________

City, date

Signature(s) and stamp of the depository bank

Depository bank details

(Name of the depository bank)

______________________________________________________________

(Contact + phone No. for queries)

______________________________________________________________

(Street + No.)

______________________________________________________________

(City, postcode, country)

______________________________________________________________

Important Notice

The record of shareholding must relate to the beginning of 10 September 2020 (00:00 hrs. Central European Summer Time) and must reach the Company at the following address, fax number or e-mail address (e.g. as a pdf file) by no later than the end of 24 September 2020 (24:00 hrs. Central European Summer Time):

PANTAFLIX AG

c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

81241 Munich Germany

Telefax: +49 (0) 89 889 690 633

E-Mail:anmeldung@better-orange.de

Disclaimer

Pantaflix AG published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 16:11:16 UTC
