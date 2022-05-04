Pantera Silver : Adds Veteran Geologist to Advisory Board￼

VANCOUVER, BC, (Newsfile Corp. May 4th, 2022) - Pantera Silver Corp. ("Pantera" or the "Company") (TSXV: PNTR) is pleased to announce that Mr. John Mirko has been appointed to the Company's Technical Advisory Board adding significant geological, mining finance and relevant business experience.

Mr. Mirko has over 40 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry and has been consulting and prospecting internationally since 1972 with successful experience in discovery, permitting, construction and mine operation. He is the founder and President of a number of private and public companies including Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXv. RKR), and former founder and President of Canam Alpine Resources Ltd. which was acquired in September 2019 by Mexican focused silver company, Vizsla Resources Ltd. (TSXV. VZLA, NYSE. VZLA) as a flagship asset. In 2008, Mr. Mirko was a recipient of the "E. A. Scholtz Medal for Excellence in Mine Development" from the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia and in 2009, the Mining Association of British Columbia's "Mining and Sustainability Award" for the MAX Mine. He is a member in good standing of the Society of Economic Geologists, Inc. ("SEG"), the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

"Mr. Mirko will prove to be a valuable asset to our Company as we explore and define the potential of our Nuevo Taxco Silver project and continue to evaluate additional new project opportunities. Mr. Mirko brings a wealth of geological, finance and business experience to Pantera Silver with a specific track record of success for identifying, defining and managing large scale systems in Mexico." stated Mr. Jay Roberge, President of Pantera Silver Corp.

Mr, Mirko stated, "Pantera Silver's Nuevo Taxco Silver Project is in a productive mining district with four centuries of mining history. Early indications suggest strong potential and exploration upside for a large low sulphidation epithermal system. Systemic exploration of the twenty-one veins mapped along with new veins to be mapped and sampled will help define the full potential of the Nuevo Taxco project."

