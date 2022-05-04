Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pantera Silver Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNTR   CA69867T1030

PANTERA SILVER CORP.

(PNTR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/04 01:10:29 pm EDT
0.1700 CAD   +21.43%
01:01pPANTERA SILVER : Adds Veteran Geologist to Advisory Board￼
PU
05/02Pantera Silver Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022
CI
04/14Pantera Silver Announces Preliminary Drill Results Confirming Silver Mineralization and New Gold Zone
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantera Silver : Adds Veteran Geologist to Advisory Board￼

05/04/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, (Newsfile Corp. May 4th, 2022) - Pantera Silver Corp. ("Pantera" or the "Company") (TSXV: PNTR) is pleased to announce that Mr. John Mirko has been appointed to the Company's Technical Advisory Board adding significant geological, mining finance and relevant business experience.

Mr. Mirko has over 40 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry and has been consulting and prospecting internationally since 1972 with successful experience in discovery, permitting, construction and mine operation. He is the founder and President of a number of private and public companies including Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXv. RKR), and former founder and President of Canam Alpine Resources Ltd. which was acquired in September 2019 by Mexican focused silver company, Vizsla Resources Ltd. (TSXV. VZLA, NYSE. VZLA) as a flagship asset. In 2008, Mr. Mirko was a recipient of the "E. A. Scholtz Medal for Excellence in Mine Development" from the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia and in 2009, the Mining Association of British Columbia's "Mining and Sustainability Award" for the MAX Mine. He is a member in good standing of the Society of Economic Geologists, Inc. ("SEG"), the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

"Mr. Mirko will prove to be a valuable asset to our Company as we explore and define the potential of our Nuevo Taxco Silver project and continue to evaluate additional new project opportunities. Mr. Mirko brings a wealth of geological, finance and business experience to Pantera Silver with a specific track record of success for identifying, defining and managing large scale systems in Mexico." stated Mr. Jay Roberge, President of Pantera Silver Corp.

Mr, Mirko stated, "Pantera Silver's Nuevo Taxco Silver Project is in a productive mining district with four centuries of mining history. Early indications suggest strong potential and exploration upside for a large low sulphidation epithermal system. Systemic exploration of the twenty-one veins mapped along with new veins to be mapped and sampled will help define the full potential of the Nuevo Taxco project."

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices.

Disclaimer

Pantera Silver Corp. published this content on 04 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2022 17:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PANTERA SILVER CORP.
01:01pPANTERA SILVER : Adds Veteran Geologist to Advisory Board￼
PU
05/02Pantera Silver Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
04/14Pantera Silver Announces Preliminary Drill Results Confirming Silver Mineralization and..
AQ
04/13PANTERA SILVER : Announces Results of First Drill Assays
PU
04/13Pantera Silver Corp. Reports Initial Drill Results from its Nuevo Taxco Silver Project ..
CI
03/02Pantera Silver Corp. Completes First Stage of Exploration Drilling At Nuevo Taxco Silve..
CI
01/31Pantera Silver Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
2021PANTERA SILVER : Starts Exploration Drilling at Nuevo Taxco Silver Project
PU
2021Pantera Silver Initiates Exploration Drilling at Nuevo Taxco Silver Project in Mexico
MT
2021PANTERA SILVER : Receives Drill Permit for Nuevo Taxco Silver Project
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,35 M -0,27 M -0,27 M
Net cash 2021 0,84 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,99 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart PANTERA SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Pantera Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay M. Roberge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yilu Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Graham Director
Tyler Lowes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTERA SILVER CORP.-49.09%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.84%171 341
RIO TINTO PLC15.39%117 650
GLENCORE PLC28.95%79 025
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.70%54 397
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 280