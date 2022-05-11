Pantera Silver : Announced Passing of Director Mr. Tyler Lowes

VANCOUVER, BC, (Newsfile Corp. May 11th, 2022) - Pantera Silver Corp. ("Pantera" or the "Company") (TSXV: PNTR) is sad to report that Mr. Tyler Lowes, a valued member of the Company's Board of Directors, has passed away. Mr. Lowes served as a Director since the founding of Pantera Silver Corp. and his presence and positive contribution to the Company will be missed. The Board of Directors extends its deepest condolences to Tyler's family, numerous friends, and business associates.

Mr. Lowes was the Chief Executive Officer of Digital257 Technologies Inc., a successful digital marketing company focused on public companies in the junior resource market. Mr. Lowes grew Digital257 from a couple of clients in 2019 to over sixty corporate clients served. Previous to Digital257 Mr. Lowes worked in the junior resource capital market in executive roles in investor relations, business & corporate development and financing.

Jay Roberge, President of Pantera Silver stated, "It was my pleasure to have known and worked with Tyler for over 10 years. Tyler was a dear friend, and colleague who will be sorely missed. His out-going personality, positive social nature, quick wit and passion for the industry will be missed but never forgotten by those who knew him and enjoyed his companionship."

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the Lowe's family with funeral expenses. Contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/b8df0023