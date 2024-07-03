Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") announces the Company has closed the first tranche of an upsized non-brokered private placement of Units of the Company ("Units") consisting of the issuance of an aggregate of 8,027,000 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $963,240.00.

Pantera will pay a cash finder's fee of $8,400 and issue 70,000 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to arm's length finders in connection with this initial closing tranche. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share until June 26th, 2026.

This first tranche is part of an upsized non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 22nd, 2024, consisting of the issuance of up to 10,860,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 CAD per Unit (the "Unit Price") representing aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,303,200 CAD. The net proceeds of the private placement are intended to be used for exploration work, potential additional acquisitions and general working capital.

All securities distributed to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance. Closing the Second Tranche of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Pantera may pay finders' fees in connection with the balance of Private Placement and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy. For more information visit http://www.panterasilver.com, or email panterasilvercorp@gmail.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jay Roberge"

CEO/Chairman

Pantera Silver Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward looking statements in this press release include that we can complete the Private Placement. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

