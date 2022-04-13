Pantera Silver : Announces Results of First Drill Assays

VANCOUVER, BC, (Newsfile Corp. April 13th, 2022) -Pantera Silver Corp. ("Pantera" or the "Company") (TSXV: PNTR) reports the initial drill results from it's Nuevo Taxco Silver Project (the "Property") in the Pregones Mining District of Guerrero State, Mexico. Multiple gold and silver intervals were intersected in veins and stock-work zones, with individual sample intercepts to 225 g/t Ag and 1.85 g/t Au.

This initial drill program focused on two (2) of twenty-one (21) high grade silver veins previously mapped and surface sampled within the 1,100 hectare Property. Silver mineralization was confirmed at depth on the "La Negrilla" and "El Crestón de María" veins, and drilling intersected new mineralized structures and mineralized stockworks.

Pantera Silver President, Jay Roberge stated, "This is a very large system with this initial drilling testing an initial 630 meters of a combined 11 kms of vein strike on the property with all veins open along strike. Nuevo Taxco is on strike with Grupo Mexico's Taxco Silver mine to the southeast, and Grupo Mexico's exploration activity on our shared property border to the north and west. The Taxco region has produced millions of ounces of silver over four centuries from very high grade vein shoots. Fortified with this confirmation of the system, our field team is working to identify high priority targets for continued drilling."

The initial drill holes confirmed the continuity of the silver mineralization 50 m below the La Negrilla mine, in the same vein and in "splays" of that vein. Drilling along the La Negrilla vein confirmed continuity of surface rock sample results generated by Impact Silver in 2013 (refer Table 1). These results confirm the continuity of silver mineralization to 50m below the historical La Negrilla workings and identify additional vein splay mineralization.