Pantheon Infrastructure increases loan facility

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC - investment fund focusing on infrastructure interests - Agrees to a GBP52.5 million increase to its existing GBP62.5 million multi-currency revolving credit facility. This brings its total to GBP115 million. Says the increase in loan facility offers the firm with "additional liquidity to support further investment in high-quality infrastructure assets from its near-term investment pipeline". The loan facility is currently undrawn.

Richard Sem, partner at Pantheon Infrastructure's investment manager, says: "We welcome another distinguished financial institution to the loan facility, reflecting the high quality investment portfolio and credit quality of PINT. The increased capacity will allow PINT to execute on near-term opportunities from a strong pipeline of attractive infrastructure assets as we continue building out our diversified portfolio."

Current stock price: 88.40 pence each, down 0.7% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: down 17%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.