(Alliance News) - Pantheon Infrastructure PLC said on Thursday that it had committed to invest close to EUR23.1 million in the telecommunications infrastructure operator GlobalConnect Group.

Pantheon Infrastructure, a London-headquartered investment fund focusing on infrastructure interests, said the investment would be organised through a co-investment vehicle managed by affiliates of EQT AB Group, an investment organisation managing around EUR119.0 billion in fee-generating assets.

GlobalConnect is a Stockholm, Sweden-headquartered digital infrastructure company focused on fibre-based data communication.

Investment Manager & Partner Richard Sem said: "This high-quality asset complements our existing portfolio of attractive digital infrastructure assets, and further underpins the strong downside protection we have built over the past year through robust indexing, contracted cash flows and a hard-to-replicate network."

