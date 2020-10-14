Pantheon International : Annual Report Presentation 2020
0
10/14/2020 | 12:40pm EDT
PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL
Pantheon International Plc
Year End Results to 31 May 2020
October 2020
PIP has a track record of long-term outperformance
Financial Results for the year ended 31 May 2020
Average
NAV per
Portfolio
Market
5YR
NAV
NAV growth
since inception
share growth
return
cap
TSR
£1.6bn
+11.6%
+4.0%
+3.9%
£1.1bn
61.3%
Annualised
Since
performance as at
1 yr
3 yrs
5 yrs
10 yrs
inception
31 May 2020
NAV per share
4.0%
9.6%
13.0%
12.0%
11.6%
Ordinary share price
-7.2%
4.8%
10.0%
14.8%
10.9%
FTSE All-Share, TR
-11.2%
-2.9%
1.3%
6.1%
7.1%
MSCI World, TR (£)
7.4%
6.2%
9.9%
11.1%
7.8%
Share price relative performance:
vs FTSE All Share, TR
+4.0%
+7.7%
+8.7%
+8.7%
+3.8%
vs MSCI World, TR (£)
-14.6%
-1.4%
+0.1%
+3.7%
+3.1%
Share price
Net portfolio
Undrawn
AIC ongoing
movement
cashflow
coverage ratio
charges
-7.2%
£110m
107%
1.23%
PIP delivers attractive long-term returns to shareholders
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Future performance is not guaranteed and a loss of principal may occur.
2
Overall PIP's underlying portfolio continues to perform well
NAV per share progression analysis
Valuation movements by stage³
3,100p
15%
46.7p
(42.7p)
+9.6%
89.9p
18.3p
2,882.8p
10%
+8.0%
2,900p
2,770.6p
+6.0%
+5.6%
5%
2,700p
-28.1%
0%
2,500p
2,300p
-5%
2,100p
-10%
+3.2%
+0.7%
+1.6%
+4.0%
1,900p
(1.5%)
-15%
-20%
May 2019
Valuation
Investment
FX Impact1
Expenses
May 2020
gains1
income1
and taxes1,2
-25%
NAV per share as at 31 May 2020 reflects the initial impact of the
-30%
Small/
Venture
Large/
Growth
Special
COVID-19 crisis.
Mid-Buyout
Mega-Buyout
Situations
Valuation declines in companies with energy exposure weighed
CLOSING
41%
5%
26%
20%
8%
on Special Situations.
We continue to favour growth and small/mid buyouts.
PORTFOLIO
NAV %
PIP's portfolio has attractive growth characteristics
1 Stated net of movements associated with the Asset Linked Note ("ALN") share of the reference portfolio. The ALN refers to the unlisted 10-year note issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference
portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage funds. 2 Taxes relate to withholding taxes on investment distributions. 3 Portfolio returns include income, exclude gains and losses from foreign
exchange movements, and look through feeders and funds-of-funds to the underlying funds. Portfolio returns and portfolio NAV exclude returns generated by the portion of the reference portfolio
3
attributable to the ALN. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Future returns are not guaranteed and a loss of principal may occur.
Performance and investment activity so far in this financial year
Annualised
Since
performance as at
1 yr
3 yrs
5 yrs
10yrs
inception
31 August 2020
NAV per share
-3.5%
7.3%
12.2%
11.5%
11.5%
Ordinary share price
-1.1%
7.7%
12.1%
15.6%
11.1%
FTSE All-Share, TR
-12.6%
-2.8%
3.2%
5.9%
7.0%
MSCI World, TR (£)
15.0%
9.3%
14.4%
13.0%
8.1%
Share price relative performance:
vs FTSE All Share, TR
+11.5%
+10.5%
+8.9%
+9.7%
+4.1%
vs MSCI World, TR (£)
-16.1%
-1.6%
-2.3%
+2.6%
+3.0%
NAV per share analysis
3,100p
152.3p
2.4p
(180.8p)
2,900p
2,882.8p
(10.5p)
2,846.2p
2,700p
2,500p
2,300p
2,100p
1,900p
+5.3%
+0.1%
(6.3%)
(0.4%)
(1.3%)
May 2020
Valuation
Investment
FX impact1
Expenses
August 2020
gains1
income1
and taxes1, 2
PIP's deal pipeline points to an active period for new commitments in the months ahead
As at 31 August 2020. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Future performance is not guaranteed and a loss of principal may occur.
¹ Figures are stated net of movements associated with the ALN share of the reference portfolio. 4 ² Taxes relate to withholding taxes on investment distributions.
Looking back
New deal activity and fundraising were in a healthy state pre-crisis…
Multiple (x)
Global Private Equity Deal Volume1
6,000
4,690
5,086
5,000
4,320
4,378
4,041
3,809
4,000
3,133
3,265
3,027
3,000
2,548
2,000
1,000
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Deal Count
Entry EV/EBITDA, All LBOs3
North America vs. Europe
14.0x
North America
Europe
12.0x
10.0x
8.0x
8x.8
1x.9
3x.10
8x.9
3x.9
1x.10
7x.9
0x.10
7x.12
1x.10
5x.10
7x.10
6x.12
1x.10
3x.12
7x.11
3x.13
5x.12
6x.12
1x.11
4.0x
6.0x
2.0x
0.0x
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Global Private Equity Fundraising2
700
2500
($bn)RaisedCapital
600
61
1000
Fundsof.No
55
2000
159
500
67
96
113
400
48
120
109
104
1500
55
117
300
55
67
81
111
93
200
30
48
39
86
75
35
358
28
51
44
308
253
500
100
31
52
38
187
198
232
35
180
94
103
0
79
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Number of funds
Buyout
Growth
Venture
Other
Entry Net Debt/EBITDA, All LBOs3
North America vs. Europe
8.0x
North America
Europe
7.0x
6.0x
(x)
5.0x
Multiple
4x.4 0x.5
0x.5 0x.5
7x.4
0x.5
4x.5 6x.5
5x.5 7x.6
9x.5 3x.5
6x.5 0x.6
6x.6 1x.6
9x.5 6x.6
6x.5 1x.6
2.0x
4.0x
3.0x
1.0x
0.0x
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Note there is no guarantee that these trends will persist. 1 Preqin: Data as of May 29, 2020; includes Buyout and add-on deals only. 2 Preqin: Data as of June 1, 2020.
3 Pitchbook: LBO multiples reflective
6
of average (mean) EV/EBITDA for all buyout transactions in North America and Europe. Asian transactions excluded from analysis due to lack of coverage.
…while secondary turnover and volumes had hit new record levels
Secondary market turnover has been rising1
($bn)
5,000
Global Private Equity AUM
AUM
Secondary transactions as % of PE AUM (trend)
4,000
Equity
3,000
Private
2,000
Global
1,000
0
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2002
2011
2.0%
1.8%
1.6%
1.4%
1.2%
1.0%
0.8%
0.6%
0.4%
AUM PE of % as transactions Secondary
Secondaries transaction volume2
($bn)
100
Actual Volume
80
volume
60
Transaction
40
74
88
58
20
42
40
25
25
28
37
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Market share by transaction type2
Market pricing3
chare by transaction
type
Market
100%
7%
20%
18%
24%
24%
80%
32%
30%
60%
40%
93%
80%
82%
76%
76%
68%
70%
20%
0%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Traditional LP
GP-Led
of NAV)
100%
96%
95%
99%
97%
91%
94%
93%
90%
86%
84%
(%
93%
92%
92%
90%
89%
Price
80%
82%
87%
88%
80%
Secondary
70%
Strong demand has kept pricing in a
tight band over the past five years
60%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Buyout funds
All strategies
¹Sources: Preqin private capital market data to Q3 2019 as of May 2020. PE AUM defined as unrealised value plus uncalled capital held by private equity funds at the calendar year end; Greenhill Cogent - Secondary Market Trends and
Jan 2020. ³Greenhill Secondary Pricing Trends & Analysis, Jan 2020;. Note: There is no guarantee that these trends will continue. Near term available capital is comprised of Dry Powder, Leverage and Near Term Fundraising.
At the end of 2019, global private equity was in a strong position
Pre COVID-19
More than a decade of rising markets had helped the private equity industry expand to record levels of AUM.
2019 was another robust fundraising year, with healthy new deal activity and strong exits.
But private equity managers were already preparing for a downturn:
Fundraised while "times were good", amassing significant war chests over the past few years;
Used strong exit conditions to sell portfolio companies;
Invested in their own firms adding operational, sector and capital markets expertise;
Improved portfolio companies' financial positions and strengthened capital structures;
Prepared extreme "downside cases" and stress-tested recession scenarios;
Invested in businesses with multiple levers for value creation and increased buy-and-build activity.
Our private equity managers were prepared for more difficult times
8
PIP investment approach prior to COVID-19
Portfolio steered towards more resilient sectors such as IT, healthcare and consumer companies with durable demand.
Investment bias to 'overweight' mid-market and growth:
Lower entry multiples relative to large/mega buyouts;
Typically higher growth rates than larger businesses;
More levers to pull to help businesses to grow;
Extensive opportunity set and more routes to exit.
Even tighter filter of new investment opportunities:
Pantheon deal teams' 'base-case' scenarios reflect more conservative hair-cutting of underlying managers' projections;
Stressed downside cases reflect assumptions that are either in line or worse than market conditions seen in the GFC.
Prudent management of PIP's balance sheet with conservative approach to undrawn commitments, and initiative launched to increase size of the undrawn credit facility.
9
PIP has capitalised on Pantheon's differentiated deal flow
Example deals during the financial year
£13.2m PAI V Secondary
PAI V investment dominated by Froneri, number two ice cream manufacturer globally.
Rationale: Highly defensible market position with strong management team with outstanding track record of completing add-on acquisitions.
Pantheon angle: Pantheon invited into secondary deal at an early stage based upon relationship with PAI.
£7.5m
Leading global producer of omega-3 ingredients.
Rationale: Market-leading business with key competitive advantages based on patented technology and processes.
Pantheon angle: Primary relationship with German mid-market buyout firm capiton secured secondary deal.
£6.4m
Leading financial and business software solution provider in Northern Europe.
Rationale: Business continues to benefit from high cash conversion, low capex profile and strong mergers & acquisitions capabilities.
Pantheon angle: Pantheon's existing relationship with Hg facilitated PIP's co-investment.
£4.6m
Leading provider of SaaS cybersecurity intelligence based in the USA.
Rationale: Attractive growth opportunity with a large pipeline of potential targets.
Private markets provide access to faster growing, younger and more innovative companies
1
Source: "PitchBook", July 2020. Public company data for 2019 based on "PitchBook" estimate due to the unavailability of World Bank data which is used for the previous years.
22
2
Source: Preqin, July 2020.
PIP's balance sheet is carefully managed with a conservative approach to cash management
As at 31 August 2020
Healthy cash balances of £126m at
31 August 2020.
In May, the revolving credit facility was
3.9x
increased to £300m (term: June 2022) providing
£1,464m
even greater protection in the event of
financing cover1
deteriorating exit markets.
Healthy coverage ratio gives assurance of PIP's
116%
ability to finance its undrawn commitments.
undrawn
coverage ratio2
£487m
£417m
Portfolio & Available Financing3
Undrawn Commitments
PIP is well positioned to withstand uncertainty
¹ As at 31 August 2020. ² Ratio of available financing and 10% of private equity portfolio NAV to undrawn commitments. ³ The portfolio and available financing figure excludes the current portion of the Asset Linked Note. The Asset Linked
Note ("ALN") refers to the unlisted 10-year note issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage funds. PIP's available 23 financing consists of net available cash and the undrawn credit facility. The overall loan facility comprises undrawn facilities of $270m and €102m and had a sterling-equivalent value of £292m as at 31 August 2020.
PIP's approach to risk management
PIP invests directly into private equity managers' funds and directly into companies through co-investments, and can respond actively to changing market conditions and investment opportunities.
Attractively diversified portfolio (geography, stage, sector, vintage, manager), weighted towards more resilient sectors.
Strong, conservatively managed balance sheet and ability to meet undrawn commitments comfortably.
Comprehensive and long-established approach to ESG.
Truly independent Board which holds Pantheon, the Manager, to account.
We cannot predict the outcome of this crisis however PIP's NAV experienced less volatility than the shares during the GFC.
In its more than 30 year history PIP has been through multiple cycles
24
Conclusion
4,000
11.5%
TO 100)
3,500
(REBASED
3,000
Annualised NAV growth
2,500
since 1987
PERFORMANCE
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
00
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
PIP FINANCIAL YEAR
The Company's issued share capital consisted of 54,089,447 ordinary shares as at 31 August 2020
NAV *
PIP Ordinary Share Price *
FTSE All Share Total Return
MSCI World Total Return (Sterling)
Long-term
Balanced &
Cost-effective
Responsible
diversified
outperformance
and liquid
investment
portfolio
*As at 31 August 2020. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results
25
Appendix
Pantheon: Investing in private markets for over 35 years
1983 1987 1988 1993 1994
1997 2000 2009 2017 2019 2020
Pantheon Offices
PE Primaries
1982
London
Pantheon International Plc
2007
2014
New York
South Korea2
PE Secondaries
2011
2018
Germany2
PE Co-investments
Dublin
1987
2018
San Francisco
2011
Tokyo
1st investment
Infrastructure1
1992
Israel
2
Hong Kong
Dedicated strategy
Private Debt
2014
Bogotá
100
$50.7bn
52 / 48
659
~450
~9,500
~2,000
2007
Investment
Funds under
% of FUM in co-mingled /
Institutional
Advisory
GPs in Pantheon's
Funds
Became a signatory
professionals3
management4
customized accounts
investors globally
board seats
database
invested in
to UNPRI
Includes real assets.
Represents countries from which executives of the Pantheon Group perform client service activities but does not imply an office.
3 As of June 30, 2020. Please note this includes 23 professionals who support the deal teams through investment structuring, portfolio strategy, research and treasury.
27
4 As of March 31, 2020. This figure includes assets subject to discretionary or non-discretionary management, advice or those limited to a reporting function.
PIP has an active and flexible approach to portfolio construction
Investments secured with many of the best private equity managers in the world through:
Our longexperience in the business.
Thestrong relationships we have built over time.
Ourdynamic allocation to secondaries, co-investments and primaries.
4%
Small/mid buyout
8%
USA
32%
Secondary
8%
11%
33%
40%
Large/mega buyout
Europe
Investment
Co-investment
Stage¹
Region¹
Growth
50%
Type¹
21%
Asia and EM
Primary
Special situations
31%
Global
35%
Venture
27%
Risk managed through diversification
1 As at 31 August 2020. The fund region, stage and investment type charts are based upon underlying fund valuations and account for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value. The charts exclude the portion of the reference portfolio
28
attributable to the Asset Linked Note. The Asset Linked Note ("ALN") refers to the unlisted 10-year note issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting
of the Company's older vintage funds. ² EM: Emerging Markets. ³ Global category contains funds with no target allocation to any particular region equal to or exceeding 60%.
PIP manages maturity profile to provide liquidity and to generate cash
Fund Vintage1
2%
1%
11%
10%
1%
4%
3%14%
Yr 1
Yr 2
Yr 5
Yr 7
Yr 10
Yr 12
Harvest period
2020
2019
Value creation period
2018
Investment period
Potential fund extension
2017
3%
5%
15%
15%
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
5.1 years
16%
2010
weighted average
2009
fund age2 of PIP's portfolio
2008 and earlier
Actively managed maturity profile enables PIP to invest through the cycle
1 As at 31 August 2020. The fund maturity chart is based upon underlying fund valuations and account for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value. The chart excludes the portion of the reference portfolio attributable to the Asset Linked29Note. The Asset Linked Note ("ALN") refers to the unlisted10-yearnote issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage
funds. ² As at 31 May 2020. Calculation excludes the portion of the reference portfolio attributable to the Asset Linked Note.
PIP is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance
Shareholders
Invest via LSE
Supervises
The Board has extensive experience in private equity, corporate finance, macroeconomics, government, law, accountancy, media and marketing:
Oversees the performance of Pantheon and monitors PIP's investment strategy;
Ensures no conflicts of interest: None of Pantheon's team are Board members;
Agrees annual targets with Pantheon for the volume and mix of new investments;
Safeguards shareholders' interests;
The Board continues to explore ways to reduce the share price discount to NAV.
PIP
PIP Board
Pantheon
Manages
Ian Barby retired from the Board upon conclusion of the 2020 AGM.
Dame Sue Owen and Mary Ann Sieghart were appointed to the Board in October 2019: Following the 2020 AGM, three out of seven Directors are female.
Strong alignment of interests: all Directors own PIP shares.
Independent and experienced Board ensures that strategy puts shareholders first
30
Committed to investing responsibly and championing diversity
Responsible Investing
Pantheon: 13 years as signatories to the UNPRI: Awarded A+ in 2020 for private equity.
ESG evaluation is an integral part of the entire investment assessment and due diligence process with each private equity manager rated green, amber or red based on a variety of factors:
A workforce that reflects the people we serve
Gender Diversity¹
Ethnic Diversity¹
Overall workforce²
Overall workforce³
Among the 13 primary commitments made by PIP during the period, the majority received a green rating with the remainder receiving an amber rating;
Over three quarters of the managers have a formal process in place to engage with their portfolio companies on ESG issues.
RepRisk, a third party news information service, has been fully integrated into Pantheon's pre- and post-monitoring processes since 2017:
During the period, incidents in companies accounting for less than 1% of PIP's NAV required follow up with the relevant GP;
In all the cases, Pantheon was satisfied that the correct action had been taken where necessary and that the issue did not betray systematic underlying process issues.
Pantheon works closely with various private equity trade associations and speaks at educational seminars and workshops.
UNPRI awarded A+ for
Strategy & Governance,
Private Equity and
Infrastructure 2020
40% 39%
Non-white ethnic background
Investment team heads
45%
Women
¹ The response rate for Pantheon's voluntary survey in December 2019 - January 2020 was 68%.
31
² c.1% prefer not to say.
³ c. 3% prefer not to say.
Active pipeline of deal flow across all types, stages and region
New Commitments as at 31 May 2020
In the year to 31 May 2020, PIP made£244.5m of new commitments:
13 Primaries: £96.2m
16 Co-investments:£74.8m
15 Secondaries: £73.5m
4%
30%
9%
Primary
Europe
Investment
39%
Co-investments
Region¹
USA
Type¹
51%
Secondary
36%
Asia and EM
Global
31%2%
6%
18%
Small/Mid-Buyout
Stage¹
45%
Growth
Large/Mega-Buyout
Venture
29%
Specialist situations
Interesting pipeline of opportunities for second half of 2020
1 As at 31 May 2020.
32
What the Global Financial Crisis might tell us
The characteristics of the COVID-19 crisis are not exactly the same as the GFC but there are some interesting observations that can be made about how private equity performed in previous market cycles.
Private equity (on average) outperformed the MSCI World AC Index in both bull markets and during the GFC.
We believe that one of the main reasons for this is the active ownership model employed by private equity managers.
Private equity is well positioned to emerge strongly from this crisis.
Performance in the bull economy, 2010-2019
12%
10.38%
Returns
10%
8.78%
8%
Annualised
6%
4%
2%
0%
MSCI World AC Index
Private equity (average)
Performance in the Global Financial Crisis, 2007-2009
12%
10.08%
10%
Returns
8%
6%
Annualised
4%
2%
0%
-2%
-4%
-4.39%
-6%
MSCI AC World Index
Private equity (average)
Source: Bloomberg, ThomsonOne PE Index as at Q4 2019.
33
Key information
Ordinary shares
Trading symbol
PIN
Bloomberg
PIN:LN
Exchange
London Stock Exchange, MAINMARKET
SEDOL
0414850
ISIN
GB0004148507
Market Cap1
£1.2bn
Net Asset Value per share1
2,846.2p
Admission to trading
September 1987
Currency
GBP
Company information
Investment manager
Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP
Company Address
Beaufort House, 51 New North Road, Exeter, EX4 4EP
This document and the information contained herein is the proprietary information of Pantheon International Plc ("PIP"); it may not be reproduced, amended, or used for any other purpose, without the prior written permission of PIP.
This document is distributed by Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP ("Pantheon UK"), a firm that is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom, FCA Reference Number 520240. Pantheon UK is PIP's Manager and receives a monthly management fee at the rate of 1.5 per cent. per annum on the value of PIP's investment assets (that is, all assets excluding cash and fixed interest near-cash investments) up to £150 million and at the rate of 1 per cent. per annum on the value of investments assets above £150 million. Pantheon UK also receives a monthly fee at the rate of 0.5 per cent. per annum on the amount committed by PIP to investments which is for the time being outstanding and unpaid, up to a maximum amount equal to the total value of PIP's investment assets. Further Pantheon UK is entitled to an annual performance fee equal to 5 per cent. of all growth in PIP's fully diluted total net asset value above 10 per cent. per annum calculated on a compounded basis. Further information on the fees payable to Pantheon UK can be found in The Directors' Report section of PIP's latest annual report and accounts.
The information and any views contained in this document are provided for general information only. Nothing in this document constitutes an offer, recommendation, invitation, inducement or solicitation to invest in PIP. Nothing contained in this document is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice. You should seek individual advice from an appropriate independent financial and/or other professional adviser before making any investment or financial decision. This document is intended only for persons in the UK and persons in any other jurisdiction to whom such information can be lawfully communicated without any approval being obtained or any other action being taken to permit such communication where approval or other action for such purpose is required. This document is not directed at and is not for use by any other person.
You should remember that the value of an investment in PIP, and any income from it, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed, and investors may not get back the amount of money invested. There is no assurance that the investment objective of PIP will be achieved. Further, the market price of PIP shares may not fully reflect their underlying net asset value and it is not uncommon for the market price of PIP shares to trade at a substantial discount to their net asset value. This discount may increase or reduce due to market factors which are unrelated to PIP's net asset value or performance. You should also remember that past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance and that rates and levels of taxation may change. The spread between the purchase and sale prices for certain investment trusts, and classes of investment trust, can be wide. This means the purchase price can be considerably higher than the sale price.
You should note that PIP invests in private equity funds and unquoted companies which are less readily marketable than quoted securities and may take a long time to realise. In addition, such investments may carry a higher degree of risk than investments in quoted securities. PIP may be adversely affected by these risks notwithstanding the level of diversification which PIP seeks to achieve in relation to its investment portfolio. In addition, most of PIP's investments are in funds whose principal investment focus is outside the UK. Movements in exchange rates between sterling and other currencies therefore affects the value of PIP's investments. Losses may be multiplied since PIP invests in a range of private equity strategies including buyouts that commonly use gearing. PIP's investment valuation method is reliant on financial information provided by underlying funds and companies into which it invests. Valuation methods used by those funds and companies may be inconsistent. At any given time, PIP typically has outstanding, unpaid commitments to private equity funds which are substantial relative to PIP's assets. PIP's ability to meet these commitments (and avoid the potentially adverse consequences of default) depends on PIP receiving cash distributions from its investments and, to the extent these are insufficient, on the continuing availability of PIP's financing facilities. Other principal risks associated with PIP's activities are described in PIP's latest annual report and accounts.
Unless expressly mentioned, all information and data is sourced from PIP's monthly and statutory reporting, and Pantheon. Pantheon has taken reasonable care to ensure that the information contained in this document is accurate at the date of publication. However, no warranty or guarantee (express or implied) is given by Pantheon as to the accuracy of the information in this document, and to the extent permitted by applicable law, Pantheon specifically disclaims any liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in this document and for any loss or damage resulting from its use.
This document and the information contained herein has been prepared and distributed by Pantheon and is the proprietary information of Pantheon; it may not be reproduced, provided or disclosed to others, without the prior written permission of Pantheon. This document is distributed by Pantheon which is comprised of operating entities principally based in San Francisco, New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Pantheon Securities LLC, is registered as a limited purpose broker-dealer with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation
("SIPC"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Ireland) DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of
Ireland ("CBI"). Pantheon Ventures (HK) LLP is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") in Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, this document is distributed by a licensed representative of Pantheon Ventures (HK) LLP , a corporation licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity, on the basis that you are a Professional Investor as defined in the Securities and Futures as defined by the FCA and regulation within the local jurisdiction where the investor is based. In Japan this document is provided by Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited, registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator under the registration entry "Director General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Financial Instruments Business Operator) No. 3138" under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (the "FIEA") and a regular member of the Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association of Japan and Japan Investment Advisers Association, to "Professional Investors" (tokutei toshika) as defined in Article 2, paragraph 31 of the FIEA. By accepting this document you acknowledge and agree that this material is provided for your use only and that you will not distribute or otherwise make this material available to a person who is not a Professional Investor as defined by the FCA and regulation within the local jurisdiction where the investor is based. The registrations and memberships described above in no way imply that the SEC, FINRA, SIPC, FCA, CBI or the SFC have endorsed any of the referenced entities, their products or services, or this material. This information is intended only for distribution in Australia to persons who wholesale clients under section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Wholesale Clients"). By receiving this document you represent and warrant that you are a Wholesale Client. Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services licence under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to any financial services provided in Australia to Wholesale Clients under ASIC Class Order 03/1099. Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is regulated by the FCA under the laws of England and Wales, which differ from Australian laws. Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP relies on the Australian Corporations (Repeal and Transitional Instrument) 2016/396 which grants transitional continuance relief to foreign financial services providers relying on Australian Class Order 03/1099 in order to provide financial services to Wholesale Clients in Australia. By accepting this document you acknowledge and agree that this material is provided for your use only and that you will not distribute or otherwise make this material available to a person who is not a Professional Investor as defined by the FCA and regulation within the local jurisdiction where the investor is based.
This document is a marketing communication, and has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. Nothing in this document constitutes an offer or solicitation to invest in a fund managed or advised by Pantheon or recommendation to purchase any security or service. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of legal, tax, securities or investment advice. It does not take into account the objectives, financial situation, risk tolerance, attitude to risk and investment restrictions of any persons, which are necessary considerations before making any investment decision. Unless stated otherwise all views expressed herein represent Pantheon's opinion. The general opinions and information contained in this publication should not be acted or relied upon by any person without obtaining specific and relevant legal, tax, securities or investment advice. The source of information included in this publication is based upon information derived from public sources that are believed by Pantheon to be reliable, but Pantheon does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Pantheon does not undertake to update this document, and the information and views discussed may change without notice. Legal, accounting and tax restrictions, transaction costs and changes to any assumptions may significantly affect the economics and results of any transaction or investment. In general, alternative investments such as private equity or infrastructure involve a high degree of risk, including potential loss of principal invested. These investments can be highly illiquid, charge higher fees than other investments, and typically do not grow at an even rate of return and may decline in value. These investments are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as registered investment products.
36
Non-U.S. Disclosure continued
In addition, past performance is not indicative of future results. Future performance is not guaranteed and a loss of principal may occur. Market and exchange rate movements may cause the capital value of investments, and the income from them, to go down as well as up and the investor may not get back the amount originally invested This presentation may include "forward-looking statements". All projections, forecasts or related statements or expressions of opinion are forward-looking statements. Although Pantheon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability.
Pantheon has taken reasonable care to ensure that the information contained in this document is accurate at the date of publication. However, no warranty or guarantee (express or implied) is given by Pantheon as to the accuracy of the information in this document, and to the extent permitted by applicable law, Pantheon specifically disclaims any liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in this document and for any loss or damage resulting from its use.
In Australia, this document and the information contained herein is intended only for wholesale clients under section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Wholesale Clients"). By receiving this document you represent and warrant that you are a Wholesale Client. Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services licence under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to the provision of any financial product advice regarding the financial products which are referred to in this document under ASIC Class Order 03/1099 and is regulated by the FCA under UK laws, which differ from Australian laws.
This document and the information contained herein is directed only at: (i) persons outside the United Kingdom and (ii) persons in the United Kingdom and who are "investment professionals" as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, persons falling within any of the categories of persons described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of that Order or other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated in accordance with that Order. No other person in the United Kingdom should access this document and the information it contains, or act or rely upon by it. In all jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom, this document is intended only for institutional investors to whom this document can be lawfully distributed without any prior regulatory approval or action.
Any reference to the title of "Partner" in these materials refers to such person's capacity as a partner of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP. In addition, any reference to the title of "Partner" for persons located in the United States refers to such person's capacity as a limited partner of Pantheon Ventures (US) LP.
These case studies are examples of specific private transactions made by Pantheon funds / clients and are designed to assist prospective investors / clients to understand Pantheon's investment management style / strategy. It should NOT be regarded as a recommendation. Pantheon makes no representation or forecast about the performance, profitability or success of such transaction. You should not assume that future recommendations will be profitable or will equal the performance of past recommendations. The statements above reflect the views and opinions of Pantheon as of the date of the investment analysis.
Please also note that all performance numbers quoted in these case studies are net of underlying fund fees, carry and expenses and gross of Pantheon fund fees, carry and expenses. Pantheon does not calculate performance net of Pantheon fund fees, carry and expenses at the underlying fund investment level. Past Performance is not indicative of future results. Future performance is not guaranteed and a loss of principal may occur.
Disclosures 2
These case studies are also examples of specific private transactions made by third party fund managers (not Pantheon) and are designed to assist prospective investors / clients to understand recent market activity. It should NOT be regarded as a recommendation or endorsement of such transactions or the third party managers responsible for such investment decisions. Pantheon makes no representation or forecast about the performance, profitability or success of such transaction or the third party managers responsible for such investment decisions.
Please also note that all performance numbers quoted in these case studies are net of underlying fund fees, carry and expenses and gross of Pantheon fund fees, carry and expenses. Pantheon does not calculate performance net of Pantheon fund fees, carry and expenses at the underlying fund investment level. Past Performance is not indicative of future results. Future result performance is not guaranteed, and a loss of principal may occur.