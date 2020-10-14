Pantheon International : Annual Report Presentation 2020 0 10/14/2020 | 12:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL Pantheon International Plc Year End Results to 31 May 2020 October 2020 PIP has a track record of long-term outperformance Financial Results for the year ended 31 May 2020 Average NAV per Portfolio Market 5YR NAV NAV growth since inception share growth return cap TSR £1.6bn +11.6% +4.0% +3.9% £1.1bn 61.3% Annualised Since performance as at 1 yr 3 yrs 5 yrs 10 yrs inception 31 May 2020 NAV per share 4.0% 9.6% 13.0% 12.0% 11.6% Ordinary share price -7.2% 4.8% 10.0% 14.8% 10.9% FTSE All-Share, TR -11.2% -2.9% 1.3% 6.1% 7.1% MSCI World, TR (£) 7.4% 6.2% 9.9% 11.1% 7.8% Share price relative performance: vs FTSE All Share, TR +4.0% +7.7% +8.7% +8.7% +3.8% vs MSCI World, TR (£) -14.6% -1.4% +0.1% +3.7% +3.1% Share price Net portfolio Undrawn AIC ongoing movement cashflow coverage ratio charges -7.2% £110m 107% 1.23% PIP delivers attractive long-term returns to shareholders Past performance is not indicative of future results. Future performance is not guaranteed and a loss of principal may occur. 2 Overall PIP's underlying portfolio continues to perform well NAV per share progression analysis Valuation movements by stage³ 3,100p 15% 46.7p (42.7p) +9.6% 89.9p 18.3p 2,882.8p 10% +8.0% 2,900p 2,770.6p +6.0% +5.6% 5% 2,700p -28.1% 0% 2,500p 2,300p -5% 2,100p -10% +3.2% +0.7% +1.6% +4.0% 1,900p (1.5%) -15% -20% May 2019 Valuation Investment FX Impact1 Expenses May 2020 gains1 income1 and taxes1,2 -25%  NAV per share as at 31 May 2020 reflects the initial impact of the -30% Small/ Venture Large/ Growth Special COVID-19 crisis. Mid-Buyout Mega-Buyout Situations  Valuation declines in companies with energy exposure weighed CLOSING 41% 5% 26% 20% 8% on Special Situations.  We continue to favour growth and small/mid buyouts. PORTFOLIO NAV % PIP's portfolio has attractive growth characteristics 1 Stated net of movements associated with the Asset Linked Note ("ALN") share of the reference portfolio. The ALN refers to the unlisted 10-year note issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage funds. 2 Taxes relate to withholding taxes on investment distributions. 3 Portfolio returns include income, exclude gains and losses from foreign exchange movements, and look through feeders and funds-of-funds to the underlying funds. Portfolio returns and portfolio NAV exclude returns generated by the portion of the reference portfolio 3 attributable to the ALN. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Future returns are not guaranteed and a loss of principal may occur. Performance and investment activity so far in this financial year Annualised Since performance as at 1 yr 3 yrs 5 yrs 10yrs inception 31 August 2020 NAV per share -3.5% 7.3% 12.2% 11.5% 11.5% Ordinary share price -1.1% 7.7% 12.1% 15.6% 11.1% FTSE All-Share, TR -12.6% -2.8% 3.2% 5.9% 7.0% MSCI World, TR (£) 15.0% 9.3% 14.4% 13.0% 8.1% Share price relative performance: vs FTSE All Share, TR +11.5% +10.5% +8.9% +9.7% +4.1% vs MSCI World, TR (£) -16.1% -1.6% -2.3% +2.6% +3.0% NAV per share analysis 3,100p 152.3p 2.4p (180.8p) 2,900p 2,882.8p (10.5p) 2,846.2p 2,700p 2,500p 2,300p 2,100p 1,900p +5.3% +0.1% (6.3%) (0.4%) (1.3%) May 2020 Valuation Investment FX impact1 Expenses August 2020 gains1 income1 and taxes1, 2 PIP's deal pipeline points to an active period for new commitments in the months ahead As at 31 August 2020. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Future performance is not guaranteed and a loss of principal may occur. ¹ Figures are stated net of movements associated with the ALN share of the reference portfolio. 4 ² Taxes relate to withholding taxes on investment distributions. Looking back New deal activity and fundraising were in a healthy state pre-crisis… Multiple (x) Global Private Equity Deal Volume1 6,000 4,690 5,086 5,000 4,320 4,378 4,041 3,809 4,000 3,133 3,265 3,027 3,000 2,548 2,000 1,000 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Deal Count Entry EV/EBITDA, All LBOs3 North America vs. Europe 14.0x North America Europe 12.0x 10.0x 8.0x 8x.8 1x.9 3x.10 8x.9 3x.9 1x.10 7x.9 0x.10 7x.12 1x.10 5x.10 7x.10 6x.12 1x.10 3x.12 7x.11 3x.13 5x.12 6x.12 1x.11 4.0x 6.0x 2.0x 0.0x 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Global Private Equity Fundraising2 700 2500 ($bn)RaisedCapital 600 61 1000 Fundsof.No 55 2000 159 500 67 96 113 400 48 120 109 104 1500 55 117 300 55 67 81 111 93 200 30 48 39 86 75 35 358 28 51 44 308 253 500 100 31 52 38 187 198 232 35 180 94 103 0 79 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Number of funds Buyout Growth Venture Other Entry Net Debt/EBITDA, All LBOs3 North America vs. Europe 8.0x North America Europe 7.0x 6.0x (x) 5.0x Multiple 4x.4 0x.5 0x.5 0x.5 7x.4 0x.5 4x.5 6x.5 5x.5 7x.6 9x.5 3x.5 6x.5 0x.6 6x.6 1x.6 9x.5 6x.6 6x.5 1x.6 2.0x 4.0x 3.0x 1.0x 0.0x 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Note there is no guarantee that these trends will persist. 1 Preqin: Data as of May 29, 2020; includes Buyout and add-on deals only. 2 Preqin: Data as of June 1, 2020. 3 Pitchbook: LBO multiples reflective 6 of average (mean) EV/EBITDA for all buyout transactions in North America and Europe. Asian transactions excluded from analysis due to lack of coverage. …while secondary turnover and volumes had hit new record levels Secondary market turnover has been rising1 ($bn) 5,000 Global Private Equity AUM AUM Secondary transactions as % of PE AUM (trend) 4,000 Equity 3,000 Private 2,000 Global 1,000 0 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2002 2011 2.0% 1.8% 1.6% 1.4% 1.2% 1.0% 0.8% 0.6% 0.4% AUM PE of % as transactions Secondary Secondaries transaction volume2 ($bn) 100 Actual Volume 80 volume 60 Transaction 40 74 88 58 20 42 40 25 25 28 37 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Market share by transaction type2 Market pricing3 chare by transaction type Market 100% 7% 20% 18% 24% 24% 80% 32% 30% 60% 40% 93% 80% 82% 76% 76% 68% 70% 20% 0% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Traditional LP GP-Led of NAV) 100% 96% 95% 99% 97% 91% 94% 93% 90% 86% 84% (% 93% 92% 92% 90% 89% Price 80% 82% 87% 88% 80% Secondary 70% Strong demand has kept pricing in a tight band over the past five years 60% 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Buyout funds All strategies ¹Sources: Preqin private capital market data to Q3 2019 as of May 2020. PE AUM defined as unrealised value plus uncalled capital held by private equity funds at the calendar year end; Greenhill Cogent - Secondary Market Trends and Outlook, January 2020. Secondary PE Market volume: - 2002: $1.9bn, 2003: $5.0bn, 2004: $7.0bn, 2005: $6.7bn, 2006: $10.0bn, 2007: $18.0bn, 2008: $20.0bn, 2009: $10.0bn, 2010: $22.5bn, 2011:7 $25.0bn, 2012: $25.0bn, 2013: $27.5bn, 2014: $42.0bn, 2015: $40.0bn, 2016: $37.0bn, 2017: $58bn, 2018: $74bn. 2019: $88bn. ² Source: Greenhill Cogent - Secondary Market Trends and Outlook, Jan 2020. ³Greenhill Secondary Pricing Trends & Analysis, Jan 2020;. Note: There is no guarantee that these trends will continue. Near term available capital is comprised of Dry Powder, Leverage and Near Term Fundraising. At the end of 2019, global private equity was in a strong position Pre COVID-19 More than a decade of rising markets had helped the private equity industry expand to record levels of AUM.

2019 was another robust fundraising year, with healthy new deal activity and strong exits.

But private equity managers were already preparing for a downturn:

Fundraised while "times were good", amassing significant war chests over the past few years; Used strong exit conditions to sell portfolio companies; Invested in their own firms adding operational, sector and capital markets expertise; Improved portfolio companies' financial positions and strengthened capital structures; Prepared extreme "downside cases" and stress-tested recession scenarios; Invested in businesses with multiple levers for value creation and increased buy-and-build activity.

Our private equity managers were prepared for more difficult times 8 PIP investment approach prior to COVID-19 Portfolio steered towards more resilient sectors such as IT, healthcare and consumer companies with durable demand.

Investment bias to 'overweight' mid-market and growth:

mid-market and growth: Lower entry multiples relative to large/mega buyouts; Typically higher growth rates than larger businesses; More levers to pull to help businesses to grow; Extensive opportunity set and more routes to exit.

Even tighter filter of new investment opportunities:

Pantheon deal teams' 'base-case' scenarios reflect more conservative hair-cutting of underlying managers' projections; Stressed downside cases reflect assumptions that are either in line or worse than market conditions seen in the GFC.

Prudent management of PIP's balance sheet with conservative approach to undrawn commitments, and initiative launched to increase size of the undrawn credit facility. 9 PIP has capitalised on Pantheon's differentiated deal flow Example deals during the financial year £13.2m PAI V Secondary PAI V investment dominated by Froneri, number two ice cream manufacturer globally.

Rationale: Highly defensible market position with strong management team with outstanding track record of completing add-on acquisitions.

Highly defensible market position with strong management team with outstanding track record of completing add-on acquisitions. Pantheon angle: Pantheon invited into secondary deal at an early stage based upon relationship with PAI. £7.5m Leading global producer of omega-3 ingredients.

omega-3 ingredients. Rationale : Market-leading business with key competitive advantages based on patented technology and processes.

: Market-leading business with key competitive advantages based on patented technology and processes. Pantheon angle: Primary relationship with German mid-market buyout firm capiton secured secondary deal. £6.4m Leading financial and business software solution provider in Northern Europe.

Rationale: Business continues to benefit from high cash conversion, low capex profile and strong mergers & acquisitions capabilities.

Business continues to benefit from high cash conversion, low capex profile and strong mergers & acquisitions capabilities. Pantheon angle: Pantheon's existing relationship with Hg facilitated PIP's co-investment. £4.6m Leading provider of SaaS cybersecurity intelligence based in the USA.

Rationale : Attractive growth opportunity with a large pipeline of potential targets.

: Attractive growth opportunity with a large pipeline of potential targets. Pantheon angle: Primary relationship with US-based Insight Venture Partners secured deal. Please refer to slide 38 for full disclosures regarding case studies. 10 Where we are now Impact of COVID-19 crisis on private equity Our private equity managers have taken rapid action with their portfolios:

More and increased frequency of contact with portfolio company management; Conducted rapid assessment of portfolio company issues, challenges and opportunities; Classified companies into low/medium/high impact categories.

Immediate focus on three critical areas:

Workforce Health & Safety; Preserving liquidity, focus on costs and tightened cash management; Operational issues such as site closures, supply chain disruption, demand shocks and customer losses.

At Q1 2020 portfolio valuations were down, as private equity managers took account of lower public market comparables.

New deal activity and exits slowed at the end of Q1 2020 as private equity managers focused their efforts on their portfolio companies. Our PE managers are working hard to ensure the best outcomes for their investee companies 12 Responsible investment during the COVID-19 crisis Our private equity managers are living up to their claims of being responsible investors:

Priority is health and safety of portfolio company employees; Providing resources (human and financial) to support companies and employees;

 Heightened governance and focus on survival of businesses. Many private equity managers have joined the global relief effort:

Support: Sizeable donations to local communities; Biotech: Firms involved in search for vaccines and development of testing kits;

 Healthcare: Businesses involved in manufacturing equipment or providing care; IT/software: Companies helping to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system through better scheduling, remote care provision and support services;

Companies helping to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system through better scheduling, remote care provision and support services; Industrial: Retooling to produce disinfectants, hand sanitisers and other hygiene products;

Retooling to produce disinfectants, hand sanitisers and other hygiene products; Food: Companies and restaurants providing free meals to essential workers or donating healthy food to hospitals and clinics. We expect this heightened ESG awareness to persist in the post COVID-19 world 13 Our response to the crisis Multiplied and Detailed portfolio Intense focus on risk Increased extended our impact assessments management communication regular dialogue (Manager's Provision) and liquidity with clients and with fund managers the PIP Board 14 PIP portfolio tilted towards sectors that are more resilient Company Sectors1 5% 4% 7%25% 10% 12% 21% 16% Information technology Healthcare Consumer Financials Industrials Communication services Energy Other Information Technology High proportion of portfolio in software and technology services

Focus on widespread process automation

Target adoption of software-as-a-service solutions managed by third party providers Healthcare Emphasis on healthcare services, pharmaceuticals and medical devices

healthcare services, pharmaceuticals medical devices Demographic trends in each region underpin demand

in each region underpin demand Supply / demand imbalance for specialised care Consumer Diverse sector spanning many industries from consumer staples to e-commerce

e-commerce More recent focus on defensive subsectors, e.g. education services

Target predictable revenues and cash-generative business models with high barriers to entry PIP offers access to many high growth sectors that are under-represented on public markets 1 The company sector chart is based upon underlying company valuations as at 31 March 2020 and accounts for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value. 15 PIP's high growth portfolio is valued in line with public market comparables Valuation Multiples (EV / EBITDA) Uplift on exit Wtd. Avg. uplift = 28% 14.3x exitofPercentage proceedsrealisation 30% 12.7x 25% 12.4x 10.0x 9.6x 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% PIP Buyout US Buyout European FTSE All MSCI <(25) >(25)-(10) >(10)-0 >0-10 >10-25 >25-50 >50-75 >75-100 >100 Uplift on exit Sample (median) Buyout Share World (median) Revenue and EBITDA Growth (LTM Growth) Historical Distribution Rates 35% Revenue EBITDA AnnualisedQuarterly Distribution Rate 16.9% 12.4% 4.2% 3.5% PIP Buyout Sample MSCI World 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17May-17Aug-17Nov-17Feb-18May-18Aug-18Nov-18Feb-19May-19Aug-19Nov-19Feb-20May-20 However, underlying companies exhibit stronger growth, and produce significant uplifts on exit Note: Company and index valuation multiples as at 30 June 2020. PE median buyout EV/EBITDA sourced from Pitchbook, as at 30 June 2020. Revenue and EBITDA growth cover the 12 months to 16 31 December 2019. The valuation multiple, revenue growth and EBITDA growth sample covers approximately 51%, 65% and 64% of PIP's buyout portfolio. Uplift data represents 100% of exit realisations and 75% of distributions received during the period. Valuation and growth metrics for indices sourced from Numis. PIP's underlying portfolio company debt is actively managed Buyout Debt Multiples (Debt / EBITDA) Mid-market debt trends 7.0x 6.0x 5.8x 5.2x 5.0x 4.0x 3.9x 3.0x 2.0x 1.0x 0.0x PIP L/M Buyout PIP S/M Buyout All LBO (Market data) Sample Sample In-house debt Covenant-lite specialists debt Disciplined use of debt We seek to invest in managers with a disciplined approach to leverage Note: The debt multiple sample for PIP covers 66% of the buyout portfolio and is as at 31 May 2020. LBO debt multiple for the market is sourced from "Pitchbook" Data and is as at 30 June 2020. 17 Looking ahead Private equity market outlook Immediate impact Near-term Later this year and beyond Pricing Follow-on Investments Valuations Private equity New mismatch investments into will settle secondary valuation leads to to support companies and pricing dealflow will environment fewer existing less - or of risk will accelerate could bring new deals portfolio positively - become interesting companies impacted clearer opportunities Exit activity subdued as Distributions will Capital calls buyers and sellers will continue to support therefore be slower adjust to new portfolio companies valuations Private equity is long term and flexible in nature Pantheon opinion. 19 Secondary opportunities to increase in the second half of 2020 Expected Secondary Activity & Timeline Special Situations Flight to Quality Q2 2020: Q3 2020: Q4 2020:  Rescue Financing  Follow-on funding  High quality GP-led portfolio restructurings  Preferred equity solutions  High quality single asset continuation vehicles  Full spectrum of LP portfolio transactions  Top-up funds  LP-led deals and tail-end transactions Secondary Market Volumes & Pricing (2007 - 2014)1 109% Global Financial Post GFC Economic Crisis Rebound 80 110% 96% 91% 70 100% 89% 86% 84% 90% 60 73% 80% 59% 50 70% 42 60% 40 50% 28 22 25 25 30 40% 18 20 30% 20 10 20% 10 10% 0% 0 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 Lessons from the Global Financial Crisis 2008/2009 Secondary market discounts for buyout interests became more attractive.

Increased to 27% and 41% in a lower valuation environment in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

Discounts remained between c.10-15% for the subsequent three years. Deal Volume ($bn) Buyout funds Current lower pricing environment could be expected to persist for several years Pantheon opinion. 1 Source: Greenhill, Lazard data. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Future performance is not guaranteed, and a loss of principal may occur. 20 Co-investment activity to rebound in the medium term Although deal flow appears to have picked up in recent weeks, overall market activity level remains relatively muted as sponsors are:

Selective in their pursuit of sectors and businesses; Cautious in the price discovery process due to the evolving impact of COVID-19.

We may see greater use of co-investment by GPs looking to extend their fund life.

co-investment by GPs looking to extend their fund life. We have seen deals in the IT and healthcare space, as well as platform investments with a roll-up thesis.

roll-up thesis. While pricing remains firm on high quality assets, terms could be more accommodating to buyers particularly for follow-on investments in which some of the risks could be shared with the sellers.

Given the amount of private equity dry powder in the market, we expect investment activity will rebound as the COVID-19 impact can be better calibrated in the medium term. Some co-investors may be less active due to portfolio issues or the denominator effect 21 An increasing set of underlying investment opportunities remains Public companies reducing by c.2% per annum1 Private companies increasing by c.8% per annum1 Global Private Equity Market US $4.5tn² North American and European companies Private vs. Public 20,000 18,829 18,878 19,016 18,148 17,682 17,951 18,078 18,000 16,934 15,778 14,855 15,799 16,000 14,197 14,722 companies 14,066 14,306 9,943 14,000 12,378 13,132 14,973 11,862 12,000 10,588 11,151 of 10,000 Number 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Year PE-backed companies Publicly traded companies Private markets provide access to faster growing, younger and more innovative companies 1 Source: "PitchBook", July 2020. Public company data for 2019 based on "PitchBook" estimate due to the unavailability of World Bank data which is used for the previous years. 22 2 Source: Preqin, July 2020. PIP's balance sheet is carefully managed with a conservative approach to cash management As at 31 August 2020  Healthy cash balances of £126m at 31 August 2020.  In May, the revolving credit facility was 3.9x increased to £300m (term: June 2022) providing £1,464m even greater protection in the event of financing cover1 deteriorating exit markets.  Healthy coverage ratio gives assurance of PIP's 116% ability to finance its undrawn commitments. undrawn coverage ratio2 £487m £417m Portfolio & Available Financing3 Undrawn Commitments PIP is well positioned to withstand uncertainty ¹ As at 31 August 2020. ² Ratio of available financing and 10% of private equity portfolio NAV to undrawn commitments. ³ The portfolio and available financing figure excludes the current portion of the Asset Linked Note. The Asset Linked Note ("ALN") refers to the unlisted 10-year note issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage funds. PIP's available 23 financing consists of net available cash and the undrawn credit facility. The overall loan facility comprises undrawn facilities of $270m and €102m and had a sterling-equivalent value of £292m as at 31 August 2020. PIP's approach to risk management PIP invests directly into private equity managers' funds and directly into companies through co-investments, and can respond actively to changing market conditions and investment opportunities.

co-investments, and can respond actively to changing market conditions and investment opportunities. Attractively diversified portfolio (geography, stage, sector, vintage, manager), weighted towards more resilient sectors.

Strong, conservatively managed balance sheet and ability to meet undrawn commitments comfortably.

Comprehensive and long-established approach to ESG.

long-established approach to ESG. Truly independent Board which holds Pantheon, the Manager, to account.

We cannot predict the outcome of this crisis however PIP's NAV experienced less volatility than the shares during the GFC. In its more than 30 year history PIP has been through multiple cycles 24 Conclusion 4,000 11.5% TO 100) 3,500 (REBASED 3,000 Annualised NAV growth 2,500 since 1987 PERFORMANCE 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 PIP FINANCIAL YEAR The Company's issued share capital consisted of 54,089,447 ordinary shares as at 31 August 2020 NAV * PIP Ordinary Share Price * FTSE All Share Total Return MSCI World Total Return (Sterling) Long-term Balanced & Cost-effective Responsible diversified outperformance and liquid investment portfolio *As at 31 August 2020. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results 25 Appendix Pantheon: Investing in private markets for over 35 years 1983 1987 1988 1993 1994 1997 2000 2009 2017 2019 2020 Pantheon Offices PE Primaries 1982 London Pantheon International Plc 2007 2014 New York South Korea2 PE Secondaries 2011 2018 Germany2 PE Co-investments Dublin 1987 2018 San Francisco 2011 Tokyo 1st investment Infrastructure1 1992 Israel 2 Hong Kong Dedicated strategy Private Debt 2014 Bogotá 100 $50.7bn 52 / 48 659 ~450 ~9,500 ~2,000 2007 Investment Funds under % of FUM in co-mingled / Institutional Advisory GPs in Pantheon's Funds Became a signatory professionals3 management4 customized accounts investors globally board seats database invested in to UNPRI Includes real assets. Represents countries from which executives of the Pantheon Group perform client service activities but does not imply an office. 3 As of June 30, 2020. Please note this includes 23 professionals who support the deal teams through investment structuring, portfolio strategy, research and treasury. 27 4 As of March 31, 2020. This figure includes assets subject to discretionary or non-discretionary management, advice or those limited to a reporting function. PIP has an active and flexible approach to portfolio construction Investments secured with many of the best private equity managers in the world through: Our long experience in the business.

in the business. The strong relationships we have built over time.

we have built over time. Our dynamic allocation to secondaries, co-investments and primaries. 4% Small/mid buyout 8% USA 32% Secondary 8% 11% 33% 40% Large/mega buyout Europe Investment Co-investment Stage¹ Region¹ Growth 50% Type¹ 21% Asia and EM Primary Special situations 31% Global 35% Venture 27% Risk managed through diversification 1 As at 31 August 2020. The fund region, stage and investment type charts are based upon underlying fund valuations and account for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value. The charts exclude the portion of the reference portfolio 28 attributable to the Asset Linked Note. The Asset Linked Note ("ALN") refers to the unlisted 10-year note issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage funds. ² EM: Emerging Markets. ³ Global category contains funds with no target allocation to any particular region equal to or exceeding 60%. PIP manages maturity profile to provide liquidity and to generate cash Fund Vintage1 2% 1% 11% 10% 1% 4% 3%14% Yr 1 Yr 2 Yr 5 Yr 7 Yr 10 Yr 12 Harvest period 2020 2019 Value creation period 2018 Investment period Potential fund extension 2017 3% 5% 15% 15% 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 5.1 years 16% 2010 weighted average 2009 fund age2 of PIP's portfolio 2008 and earlier Actively managed maturity profile enables PIP to invest through the cycle 1 As at 31 August 2020. The fund maturity chart is based upon underlying fund valuations and account for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value. The chart excludes the portion of the reference portfolio attributable to the Asset Linked29Note. The Asset Linked Note ("ALN") refers to the unlisted 10-yearnote issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage funds. ² As at 31 May 2020. Calculation excludes the portion of the reference portfolio attributable to the Asset Linked Note. PIP is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance Shareholders Invest via LSE Supervises The Board has extensive experience in private equity, corporate finance, macroeconomics, government, law, accountancy, media and marketing:

Oversees the performance of Pantheon and monitors PIP's investment strategy; Ensures no conflicts of interest: None of Pantheon's team are Board members; Agrees annual targets with Pantheon for the volume and mix of new investments; Safeguards shareholders' interests; The Board continues to explore ways to reduce the share price discount to NAV.

PIP PIP Board Pantheon Manages Ian Barby retired from the Board upon conclusion of the 2020 AGM.

Dame Sue Owen and Mary Ann Sieghart were appointed to the Board in October 2019:

 Following the 2020 AGM, three out of seven Directors are female.

Following the 2020 AGM, three out of seven Directors are female. Strong alignment of interests: all Directors own PIP shares. Independent and experienced Board ensures that strategy puts shareholders first 30 Committed to investing responsibly and championing diversity Responsible Investing Pantheon: 13 years as signatories to the UNPRI:

 Awarded A+ in 2020 for private equity.

Awarded A+ in 2020 for private equity. ESG evaluation is an integral part of the entire investment assessment and due diligence process with each private equity manager rated green, amber or red based on a variety of factors: A workforce that reflects the people we serve Gender Diversity¹ Ethnic Diversity¹ Overall workforce² Overall workforce³ Among the 13 primary commitments made by PIP during the period, the majority received a green rating with the remainder receiving an amber rating; Over three quarters of the managers have a formal process in place to engage with their portfolio companies on ESG issues.

RepRisk, a third party news information service, has been fully integrated into Pantheon's pre- and post-monitoring processes since 2017:

post-monitoring processes since 2017: During the period, incidents in companies accounting for less than 1% of PIP's NAV required follow up with the relevant GP; In all the cases, Pantheon was satisfied that the correct action had been taken where necessary and that the issue did not betray systematic underlying process issues.

Pantheon works closely with various private equity trade associations and speaks at educational seminars and workshops. UNPRI awarded A+ for Strategy & Governance, Private Equity and Infrastructure 2020 40% 39% Non-white ethnic background Investment team heads 45% Women ¹ The response rate for Pantheon's voluntary survey in December 2019 - January 2020 was 68%. 31 ² c.1% prefer not to say. ³ c. 3% prefer not to say. Active pipeline of deal flow across all types, stages and region New Commitments as at 31 May 2020 In the year to 31 May 2020, PIP made £244.5m of new commitments:

of new commitments: 13 Primaries: £96.2m 16 Co-investments: £74.8m 15 Secondaries: £73.5m

4% 30% 9% Primary Europe Investment 39% Co-investments Region¹ USA Type¹ 51% Secondary 36% Asia and EM Global 31%2% 6% 18% Small/Mid-Buyout Stage¹ 45% Growth Large/Mega-Buyout Venture 29% Specialist situations Interesting pipeline of opportunities for second half of 2020 1 As at 31 May 2020. 32 What the Global Financial Crisis might tell us The characteristics of the COVID-19 crisis are not exactly the same as the GFC but there are some interesting observations that can be made about how private equity performed in previous market cycles.

COVID-19 crisis are not exactly the same as the GFC but there are some interesting observations that can be made about how private equity performed in previous market cycles. Private equity (on average) outperformed the MSCI World AC Index in both bull markets and during the GFC.

We believe that one of the main reasons for this is the active ownership model employed by private equity managers.

Private equity is well positioned to emerge strongly from this crisis. 