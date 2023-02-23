Pantheon International : Half Year Results Presentation – 30 November 2022

1 Includes real assets. 2 A location from which executives of the Pantheon Group perform client service activities but does not imply an office. 3 A location from which executives of the Pantheon Group perform client service activities.
4 Pantheon has had a presence in Berlin since 2011 and opened an office in 2021. 5 As at 31 December 2022. Please note this includes 41 professionals who support the deal teams through investment
3
structuring, portfolio strategy, research and treasury. 6 As at 30 September 2022.
PIP - FTSE 250 investment trust managed by Pantheon
Providing access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of private companies
33%
34% Investment
Type¹
33%
54% invested
directly in companies
Primary
3%
7%
21%43%
Stage¹
26%
Small/Mid Buyout
7%
10%
Region¹
28%
USA²
55%
2%
3% 1%
7%
10%34%
Company
11% Sectors4
13% 19%
Information Technology
Healthcare
Secondary Co-investment
Large/Mega Buyout
Growth
Special Situations
Venture
Europe ³
Asia and EM
Global
Consumer
Financials
Industrials
Communication Services
Energy
Materials
Others
Our focus: to deliver sustainably high returns through an actively-managed portfolio
1As at 30 November 2022. The fund investment type, stage and region charts are based upon underlying fund valuations and account for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value. The charts exclude the portion of the reference portfolio attributable to the Asset Linked Note. The Asset Linked Note ("ALN") refers to the unlisted 10-year note issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage
funds. ²EM: Emerging Markets. ³Global category contains funds with no target allocation to any particular region equal to or exceeding 60%. 4The company sector chart is based upon underlying company valuations as at 30 September 2022, adjusted for calls and distribution to 30 November 2022, and accounts for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value.
4
PIP's portfolio is actively managed and increasing in concentration
Directs vs Funds
100%
80%
46%
60%
100%
40%
20%
54%
0%
June 2012
Nov 2022
Directs
Funds
Deliberate shift towards direct company
investments.
Number of Portfolio Companies
Weighted average life of portfolio
Comprising 80% of PIP's Total Exposure
(years)
1,000
8.0
7.2
1,000
800
6.0
4.8
571
600
4.0
400
200
2.0
0
0.0
June 2012
Nov 2022
June 2012
Nov 2022
The number of companies comprising 80% of PIP's
Maturity profile results in naturally
total exposure has declined by c.40% since 2012.
cash-generative portfolio.
Increase in direct exposure through co-investments and single asset secondaries
Pantheon International plc published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:42:02 UTC.