Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pantheon International PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIN   GB00BP37WF17

PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC

(PIN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:36:19 2023-02-23 am EST
254.74 GBX   +0.69%
05:43aPantheon International : Half Year Results Presentation – 30 November 2022
PU
02:47aPantheon International's Fiscal H1 Profit Sinks
MT
02/22UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantheon International : Half Year Results Presentation – 30 November 2022

02/23/2023 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL

Pantheon International Plc

Exceptional companies

Excellent long-term performance

February 2023

Agenda

  1. Introduction
  2. Actively managed portfolio
  3. Financial results
  4. Investment and exit activity
  5. Financial position
  6. ESG
  7. Conclusion

Appendix

Unless expressly mentioned, all information and data is sourced from PIP's monthly and statutory reporting, and Pantheon. Pantheon has taken reasonable care to ensure that the information contained

2

in this document is accurate at the date of publication. However, no warranty or guarantee (express or implied) is given by Pantheon as to the accuracy of the information in this document, and to the

extent permitted by applicable law, Pantheon specifically disclaims any liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in this document and for any loss or damage resulting from its use.

Pantheon - investing in private markets for over 40 years

1983 1987 1988 1993 1994 1997 2000 2009 2017 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Pantheon Offices

PE Primaries

Pantheon International Plc

2007

New York

PE Secondaries

2022

Chicago

PE Co-investments

1987

Infrastructure1

San Francisco

1st investment

Private Debt

2014

Dedicated strategy

Real Estate

Bogotá

1982 London

2018

Dublin

2011 Israel2

2011 Berlin4

1992

Hong Kong

2014

Seoul3

2018 Tokyo

143

$88.9bn

40 / 60

>960

>585

~10,000

~2,000

2007

$56.8bn

$32.1bn

AUM

AUA

Investment

Assets under

% of FUM in

Institutional

Advisory

GPs in Pantheon's

Funds

Became a

professionals5

management

commingled /

investors globally

board seats

database

invested in

signatory to

and advice6

customised accounts

UNPRI

1 Includes real assets. 2 A location from which executives of the Pantheon Group perform client service activities but does not imply an office. 3 A location from which executives of the Pantheon Group perform client service activities.

4 Pantheon has had a presence in Berlin since 2011 and opened an office in 2021. 5 As at 31 December 2022. Please note this includes 41 professionals who support the deal teams through investment

3

structuring, portfolio strategy, research and treasury. 6 As at 30 September 2022.

PIP - FTSE 250 investment trust managed by Pantheon

Providing access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of private companies

33%

34% Investment

Type¹

33%

54% invested

directly in companies

Primary

3%

7%

21%43%

Stage¹

26%

Small/Mid Buyout

7%

10%

Region¹

28%

USA²

55%

2%

3% 1%

7%

10%34%

Company

11% Sectors4

13% 19%

Information Technology

Healthcare

Secondary Co-investment

Large/Mega Buyout

Growth

Special Situations

Venture

Europe ³

Asia and EM

Global

Consumer

Financials

Industrials

Communication Services

Energy

Materials

Others

Our focus: to deliver sustainably high returns through an actively-managed portfolio

1As at 30 November 2022. The fund investment type, stage and region charts are based upon underlying fund valuations and account for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value. The charts exclude the portion of the reference portfolio attributable to the Asset Linked Note. The Asset Linked Note ("ALN") refers to the unlisted 10-year note issued on 31 October 2017 whose cost and repayments are linked to a reference portfolio consisting of the Company's older vintage

funds. ²EM: Emerging Markets. ³Global category contains funds with no target allocation to any particular region equal to or exceeding 60%. 4The company sector chart is based upon underlying company valuations as at 30 September 2022, adjusted for calls and distribution to 30 November 2022, and accounts for 100% of PIP's overall portfolio value.

4

PIP's portfolio is actively managed and increasing in concentration

Directs vs Funds

100%

80%

46%

60%

100%

40%

20%

54%

0%

June 2012

Nov 2022

Directs

Funds

Deliberate shift towards direct company

investments.

Number of Portfolio Companies

Weighted average life of portfolio

Comprising 80% of PIP's Total Exposure

(years)

1,000

8.0

7.2

1,000

800

6.0

4.8

571

600

4.0

400

200

2.0

0

0.0

June 2012

Nov 2022

June 2012

Nov 2022

The number of companies comprising 80% of PIP's

Maturity profile results in naturally

total exposure has declined by c.40% since 2012.

cash-generative portfolio.

Increase in direct exposure through co-investments and single asset secondaries

5

Disclaimer

Pantheon International plc published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
05:43aPantheon International : Half Year Results Presentation – 30 November 2022
PU
02:47aPantheon International's Fiscal H1 Profit Sinks
MT
02/22UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/20UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/20Pantheon International monthly net asset value drops
AN
01/06Pantheon International NAV per share up from previous month
AN
01/06Pantheon International's Monthly NAV Declines 2% in November 2022
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 586 M 707 M 707 M
Net income 2022 573 M 691 M 691 M
Net cash 2022 190 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 344 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Pantheon International PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,53
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John B. H C. A. Singer Chairman
Dennis P. McCrary Head-Investment
David L. Melvin Independent Non-Executive Director
John Downing Burgess Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Ann Sieghart Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.69%1 621
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.67%4 450
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-2.69%338
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%46