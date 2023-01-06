Pantheon International NAV per share up from previous month

Pantheon International PLC - Exeter, England-based private equity investor - Net asset value per share on November 30 is 469.50 pence, up 2.1% from 460.00p on October 31. Private equity assets on November 30 are GBP2.48 billion while net available cash balances are GBP52 million and undrawn investments commitments are GBP848 million. Maintains a five-year GBP500 million multi-tranche, multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement that is due to expire in July. Invests GBP16.6 million in share buybacks in November via acquiring 6.4 million shares at average price of 262.1p.

Current stock price: 267.38p, down 0.4% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 23%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

