Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pantheon International PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIN   GB00BP37WF17

PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC

(PIN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:42 2023-01-06 am EST
267.38 GBX   -0.42%
04:06aPantheon International NAV per share up from previous month
AN
02:35aPantheon International's Monthly NAV Declines 2% in November 2022
MT
2022Pantheon International net asset value down 2.7% in October
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantheon International NAV per share up from previous month

01/06/2023 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pantheon International PLC - Exeter, England-based private equity investor - Net asset value per share on November 30 is 469.50 pence, up 2.1% from 460.00p on October 31. Private equity assets on November 30 are GBP2.48 billion while net available cash balances are GBP52 million and undrawn investments commitments are GBP848 million. Maintains a five-year GBP500 million multi-tranche, multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement that is due to expire in July. Invests GBP16.6 million in share buybacks in November via acquiring 6.4 million shares at average price of 262.1p.

Current stock price: 267.38p, down 0.4% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 23%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
04:06aPantheon International NAV per share up from previous month
AN
02:35aPantheon International's Monthly NAV Declines 2% in November 2022
MT
2022Pantheon International net asset value down 2.7% in October
AN
2022Pantheon International PLC commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 80,447,351 shares, repr..
CI
2022Pantheon International posts higher NAV per share in September
AN
2022Pantheon expands global private wealth platform with key hires in Europe and US
AQ
2022Transcript : Pantheon International PLC - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Pantheon International : Annual Results Presentation 2022
PU
2022Pantheon International : Annual Report and Accounts 2022
PU
2022Pantheon International's FY22 Return Jumps Amid NAV Growth
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 586 M 697 M 697 M
Net income 2022 573 M 682 M 682 M
Net cash 2022 190 M 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Pantheon International PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,69
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John B. H C. A. Singer Chairman
Dennis P. McCrary Head-Investment
David L. Melvin Independent Non-Executive Director
John Downing Burgess Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Ann Sieghart Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC3.27%1 697
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC-0.53%4 172
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-1.35%43