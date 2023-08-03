Dear Shareholder,

Annual General Meeting 2023

I am pleased to enclose the Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of Pantheon International Plc (the "Company") which will be held at IET London, Savoy Place, London, WC2R OBL at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, 19 October 2023. The formal notice convening the AGM (the "Notice of AGM" or "Notice") can be found on pages 5 and 6 of this document and it sets out the business to be considered at the AGM.

Meeting Arrangements

We ask that any shareholders wishing to attend, register their interest in attending by emailing the Company Secretary, Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited at pip_cosec@linkgroup.co.uk.

Shareholders are encouraged to raise any issues they have with the Company in advance of the Meeting. In addition, shareholders who are unable to physically attend and who wish to ask any questions at the AGM should do so in writing to the Company Secretary, Link Group, Broadwalk House, Southernhay West, Exeter, England, EX1 1TS or by email to pip_cosec@linkgroup.co.uk. Questions must be received by the Company Secretary no later than 3.00 p.m. on 12 October 2023. If appropriate, the Company will publish the responses on its website at www.piplc.com as soon as possible after the conclusion of the AGM.

Voting arrangements - Action to be taken

We hope that as many shareholders as possible will vote.

If you would like to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM and you hold your shares in certificated form, you may appoint a proxy electronically at www.signalshares.com by following the instructions on that website or, if you hold your shares in CREST, you may appoint a proxy via the CREST system. Notice of your appointment of a proxy should reach the Company's registrar, Link Group (the "Registrar"), by no later than 10.30 a.m. on 17 October 2023. If you hold your shares through a nominee service, please contact the nominee service provider regarding the process for appointing a proxy.

Further details and instructions regarding the appointment of a proxy are set out in the "Administrative Notes in connection with the Annual General Meeting" on pages 7 and 8 of this document.