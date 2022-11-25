Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pantheon International PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIN   GB00BP37WF17

PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC

(PIN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:49 2022-11-25 am EST
275.84 GBX   +0.31%
10/24Pantheon International PLC commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 80,447,351 shares, representing 14.99% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on October 18, 2022.
CI
10/21Pantheon International posts higher NAV per share in September
AN
10/11Pantheon expands global private wealth platform with key hires in Europe and US
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantheon International net asset value down 2.7% in October

11/25/2022 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Pantheon International PLC said on Friday its net asset value per share was down while it bought back shares in October.

The private equity investment trust said its net asset value was GBP2.5 billion on October 31 or 479.00 pence in NAV per share, down 2.7% from 492.50p per share on September 30. Valuation losses were 6.1% during the month, which is based on figures reported by the managers of holdings within Pantheon International's portfolio, while foreign exchange movements were negative 1.7%.

During October, it bought back 1.6 million shares at a weighted average price of 248.90p per share, totalling GBP4.0 million. This price represented an average discount of 48% to the prevailing NAV per share at the time of the transactions. Shares in Pantheon International last traded to 274.90p in London on Thursday.

One new GBP18.2 million commitment was made alongside Deutsche Private Equity in a transaction involving two companies: German-based digital consulting and software firm Valantic and Swiss-based management and technology consultant AWK Group.

Pantheon International noted it has access to a five year GBP500 million revolving credit facility, which is due to expire in July 2027. The facility remained undrawn on October 31.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
10/24Pantheon International PLC commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 80,447,351 shares, repr..
CI
10/21Pantheon International posts higher NAV per share in September
AN
10/11Pantheon expands global private wealth platform with key hires in Europe and US
AQ
09/28Transcript : Pantheon International PLC - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
08/04Pantheon International : Annual Results Presentation 2022
PU
08/04Pantheon International : Annual Report and Accounts 2022
PU
08/04Pantheon International's FY22 Return Jumps Amid NAV Growth
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (PIN.L) PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL Posts FY22 EPS GBX451.63
MT
08/04Pantheon International PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended May 31, 202..
CI
08/02Pantheon International Upsizes Credit Line Ahead Of May 2024 Expiration
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 586 M 710 M 710 M
Net income 2022 573 M 694 M 694 M
Net cash 2022 190 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Pantheon International PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John B. H C. A. Singer Chairman
Dennis P. McCrary Head-Investment
David L. Melvin Independent Non-Executive Director
John Downing Burgess Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Ann Sieghart Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC-18.15%1 771
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.82%4 340
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-37.52%50