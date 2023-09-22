Pantheon International PLC - private equity investment trust - Net asset value on August 31 is 458.7 pence, up 1.4% from 452.5p at the end of July. The main contributor to the increase during August is foreign exchange movements, though valuation gains, share buybacks, and investment income also contribute. Total NAV now is GBP2.38 billion. In the three months to August 31, NAV is down by 3.7p, or 0.8%, from May 31. During the longer period, negative forex changes more than offset contributions from valuation, buybacks and income. In the recent three months, Pantheon International makes one new investment, a GBP7.5 co-investment alongside IK Investment Partners in Medica Group PLC, a provider of teleradiology services in the UK, Ireland and the US.
Current stock price: 294.96 pence
12-month change: up 13%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
