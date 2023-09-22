Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in private equity funds and co-invests (alongside selected private equity managers) directly into private companies worldwide. The Company provides investors with access to a global and diversified portfolio of high-quality private equity (PE) backed companies. The Company's objective is to deliver attractive and consistent returns to shareholders over the long term, and at relatively low risk. It may from time to time, hold quoted investments as a consequence of such investments being distributed to the Company from its fund investments as the result of an investment in an unquoted company becoming quoted. In addition, the Company may invest in private equity funds which are quoted. It invests in sectors, such as information technology, healthcare, consumer, industrials, financials, communication services, energy, materials and utilities. Its investment manager is Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP.

Sector Investment Trusts