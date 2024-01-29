Pantheon International PLC - Exeter, England-based private equity investment - Net asset value per share at December 31 was 477.4 pence, up 0.2% from 476.5p at November 30. At December 31, Pantheon says its private equity assets stood at GBP2.40 billion, while net available cash balances were GBP39 million. Additionally, during the month of December, Pantheon says it invested GBP6.4 million in share buybacks, acquiring 2.1 million shares at a weighted average price of 299.2 pence per share.
Current stock price: 311.51 pence, up 0.2%
12-month change: up 18%
