Pantheon International posts higher NAV per share in September

(Alliance News) - Pantheon International PLC on Friday reported a monthly increase in its net asset value.

The FTSE 250 listed investment trust reported an NAV per share of 492.5 pence on September 30, up 3.0% from 478.3p recorded on August 31.

At September 30, Pantheon's private equity assets stood at GBP2.58 billion, up 31% from GBP1.97 billion a year before. However, net available cash balances fell to GBP81 million from GBP224 million.

In September, Pantheon invested GBP4.3 million in share buybacks, acquiring 1.7 million shares at an average price of 257.1p per share.

Shares in Pantheon were down 0.3% to 244.25 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.