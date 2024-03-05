Pantheon Resources PLC - Oil and gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields, onshore US - Notes share price movement. Confirms discussions with shareholders for a potential supply of natural gas to consumers in south central Alaska. Says company's planning basis continues to rely upon reinjection of all hydrocarbons that cannot be exported through the Trans-Alaska pipeline system main oil line.

Current stock price: 28.64 pence each, up 11% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 4.5%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

