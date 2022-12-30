Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pantheon Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PANR   GB00B125SX82

PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC

(PANR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:40 2022-12-30 am EST
46.02 GBX   -44.05%
04:14aPantheon Resources shares plummet as loss widens amid rising costs
AN
02:56aFTSE 100 called lower on shortened trading day
AN
02:30aPantheon Resources' Full-year Loss Broadens Amid Inflationary Pressures, Operational Hurdles
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantheon Resources shares plummet as loss widens amid rising costs

12/30/2022 | 04:14am EST
(Alliance News) - Shares in Pantheon Resources PLC dropped on Friday morning after the company said its loss widened in its recent financial year, following a rise in expenses.

The Alaska-focused oil and gas company based in London reported a pretax loss of USD16.0 million in the year that ended June 30, compared to a loss of USD8.2 million a year before.

Shares in Pantheon Resources dropped 48% to 42.66 pence on Friday morning in London.

Pantheon Resources recorded a share based payment expense of USD8.3 million from USD3.2 million the prior year, and admin costs increased to USD7.4 million from USD5.0 million.

"In the United States, the price of oil and natural gas increased rapidly, however, Europe has seen a more dramatic increase in natural gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent decrease of exports to Europe," Chair Phillip Gobe said.

Chief Executive Jay Cheatham added: "Drilling on the North Slope of Alaska presents challenges not faced in most parts of the Lower 48, such as fewer readily available service providers, limited transportation routes, fewer available spare parts and equipment. On top of this, the booming oil market saw very high demand for services and equipment, causing material price inflation across the industry, impacting time schedules."

Meanwhile, Pantheon Resources said drilling data and analysis at the Theta West and Talitha wells have led the company to estimate 23 billion barrels of oil in place and 2.3 billion barrels of recoverable oil on Pantheon acreage.

It added that the Alkaid 2 well is flowing naturally despite being partially blocked with approximately 1,000 feet of sand, and the well is delivering hydrocarbon liquid rates near expectations over the 4,000 feet unblocked section.

"These initial positive testing results have increased our confidence in pursuing an Alkaid 3 well, subject to funding, which would be a high impact appraisal well to test the Shelf Margin Deltaic, the reservoir target immediately above the discovered oil at Alkaid 1 and 2," Cheatham said.

By Jaskeet Briah, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.28% 83.36 Delayed Quote.9.30%
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC -44.05% 46.02 Delayed Quote.6.40%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.92% 211.6771 Real-time Quote.33.65%
WTI -0.31% 78.292 Delayed Quote.5.88%
Financials
Sales 2022 4,07 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 39,9 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 640 M 772 M 772 M
EV / Sales 2022 147x
EV / Sales 2023 92,6x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Pantheon Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 82,25 GBX
Average target price 175,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 113%
Managers and Directors
John Bishop Cheatham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Justin George Hondris Executive Director & Finance Director
Phillip A. Gobe Non-Executive Chairman
Robert John Rosenthal Director & Technical Director
Jeremy Brest Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC6.40%772
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.81%344 806
CONOCOPHILLIPS59.75%145 030
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.42%75 556
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.10%61 560
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 659