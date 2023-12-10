23,875,001 Ordinary Shares of Panther Metals Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023.

23,875,001 Ordinary Shares of Panther Metals Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 8-DEC-2021 to 10-DEC-2023.



Details:

23,875,001 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until December 10, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until June 1, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until September 2, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



250,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until December 3, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



3,500,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before December 3, 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until December 10, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



5,000,000 performance rights, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until December 10, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.